Official Trump Coin in the Slums as the Biggest 24h Loser? Is TRUMP Going to Zero?
Official Trump (TRUMP) has booked an 8.2% loss in the past 7 days and briefly broke below a key area of support, favoring a bearish Trump Coin price prediction.
Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have surged by 31% to $460 million, currently accounting for a quarter of the token’s circulating supply, indicating that the selling pressure is quite strong.
Volumes reached a peak of $1.2 billion on August 14 as the token hit the $10 threshold. Since then, TRUMP has lost 16% as it currently sits at $8.4.
Even though the project’s vesting schedule indicated that millions of TRUMP tokens should have already been freed, it appears that insiders have chosen to pause these unlocks as the circulating supply still sits at 200 million.
According to the project’s official website, a total of 400 million TRUMP should be in circulation at the time. However, this supply increase has not occurred. This favors a bullish Trump Coin price prediction as it may indicate that the developing team has no intentions to dump their tokens at a point when buying interest is weak.
Trump Coin Price Prediction: TRUMP Hits Key Support at $8.4
The 4-hour chart shows that TRUMP has hit a key support at $8.4 from which the asset has bounced strongly at least 4 times.
The price action will confirm if this is still a relevant level to market participants. Trading volumes in this lower time frame have already confirmed that there is buying interest in this area.
TRUMP has stood above $8.4 in the past 24 hours despite touching and briefly breaking below this marker multiple times during that period.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is standing near oversold levels. This indicates that the downtrend has gained significant strength, which favors a bearish Trump Coin price prediction.
If we get a clean breakout below this area and toward the $8 zone, this would confirm a bearish outlook and could result in a much deeper correction toward the $7. However, if a big bounce occurs, it will favor a potentially explosive move toward the $10 resistance again and possibly higher.
As altcoin season kicks off, the best meme coins and crypto presales will be favored by investors. Token6900 (T6900) is among the most promising ICOs of the year as it has raised more than $2 million just a few months after its launch.
Token6900 (T6900) Prepares to Wrap Up Its Presale in 6 Days – Don’t Miss Out
Token6900 (T6900) is everything that meme coins should be. It has no roadmap, it offers zero incentives, and it makes no promises. It is solely fueled by good vibes and the eager desire of a generation to break out of the cycle.
Community-centered tokens have proven their worth in the past few years. T6900 leverages the success of similar meme coins like SPX6900 (SPX) and embraces some 2000s nostalgia to embody the rallying cry of those who miss the “good ol’ days.”
The project is hard-capped at $5 million. True believers will reap the highest returns. T6900 is what the market has spit out after hours and hours of browsing through Reddit. It is the answer. It is inevitable.
