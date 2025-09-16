NYSE-Listed CleanCore Buys Another 100M Dogecoin, Total Holdings Exceed 600M DOGE
NYSE American-listed CleanCore Solutions purchased an additional 100 million Dogecoin tokens, expanding its holdings past 600 million DOGE.
The Nebraska-based company announced the acquisition on September 16 through its official press release, marking another milestone in what it calls the “Official Dogecoin Treasury.”
This treasury strategy operates in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge, which provides institutional backing for the accumulation effort.
CleanCore maintains its near-term objective of acquiring 1 billion DOGE within 30 days of launching the initiative on September 5.
CleanCore’s Rapid Accumulation Follows Record Fundraising and Revenue Growth
The latest 100 million DOGE purchase builds on CleanCore’s crossing of the 500 million token threshold just five days earlier on September 11.
Behind this aggressive accumulation lies CleanCore’s record $175,000,420 private placement completed on September 2, which drew over 80 institutional investors, including Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and Borderless Capital.
The fundraising specifically targeted the building of the Official Dogecoin Treasury. As part of the transaction, Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s prominent lawyer, immediately became Chairman of CleanCore’s Board of Directors.
“Reaching over 600 million DOGE marks a significant milestone and demonstrates the continued progress of our disciplined treasury strategy,” said Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer and CEO of House of Doge.
Supporting this crypto shift, CleanCore’s underlying business has strengthened considerably with record Q4 2025 revenue of $1.1 million, its first quarter exceeding $1 million in sales.
Full-year revenue grew 29% to $2.1 million, according to earnings reported on August 22, providing operational cash flow despite the company’s primary focus on aqueous ozone cleaning technology.
Additionally, CleanCore secured a major $1.37 million purchase order in June, with $876,000 shipped in Q4 and $491,000 carried over into the current quarter.
The company also strengthened its balance sheet by converting over $600,000 of debt into equity and receiving more than $400,000 from warrant conversions.
A collaboration with Bitstamp by Robinhood earlier this month established the exchange as a trading venue and custody platform for the Official Dogecoin Treasury.
This partnership specifically pointed out plans for “yield-bearing opportunities for DOGE holders” and broader economic utility applications beyond simple accumulation.
Meanwhile, CleanCore’s long-term strategy targets acquiring up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply while advancing adoption in payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and remittances.
Since launching its treasury strategy, DOGE has risen from approximately $0.2417 to the $0.27-$0.30 range, with the company noting this reflects growing market confidence aligned with its accumulation approach.
Corporate Crypto Diversification Accelerates as Bitcoin Treasury Model Faces Headwinds
CleanCore’s Dogecoin focus emerges amid a broader wave of corporate diversification away from traditional Bitcoin-only treasury models.
Unlike established Bitcoin treasury developers such as MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy Inc. with 638,985 BTC, newer entrants explore alternative digital assets to capture different utility propositions and yield opportunities.
Just one day before CleanCore’s announcement, Galaxy Digital executed a $306 million Solana purchase as part of a $1.55 billion SOL accumulation over five days, supporting its backing of Forward Industries’ $1.65 billion Solana treasury initiative.
Similarly, Nasdaq-listed Mill City Ventures announced plans to raise $500 million for its Sui token treasury expansion, positioning itself as the first institutional-grade Sui treasury with official foundation backing.
This shift reflects what Coinbase Research describes as the end of the “easy money” era for crypto treasury companies, as market premiums compress and firms must differentiate beyond simple accumulation strategies.
However, most participants face potential failure during adverse credit cycles, according to the analysis, forcing a transition from guaranteed premiums to what researchers call a “player-versus-player” competitive phase.
Standard Chartered analysts also noted in a recent report that Ethereum and Solana treasuries may outperform Bitcoin-focused firms due to staking yield advantages, while Bitcoin treasury companies face potential consolidation pressures amid market saturation.
CleanCore’s foundation-backed approach contrasts with purely speculative treasury strategies, positioning DOGE as what Margiotta calls a “premier reserve asset” while supporting practical commercial use cases.
