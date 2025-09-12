BTC $116,021.25 1.34%
ETH $4,662.45 5.30%
SOL $239.15 5.48%
PEPE $0.000011 7.10%
SHIB $0.000013 3.74%
DOGE $0.27 7.19%
XRP $3.11 3.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.57
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?

Dogecoin ETF Meme Coins Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The first meme coin ETF is coming – Dogecoin price prediction now teases a supercycle rally with DOGE set to lead.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757678622-dogecoin-price-prediction-1

Hype is building fast as the first-ever meme coin ETF gears up to launch next week – and the market is already pricing in a bullish Dogecoin price prediction ahead of its debut.

Originally expected to hit the trading floor this Thursday, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE) has been postponed to next week, according to Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas.

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is gaining momentum ahead of the ETF listing, rising nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume surging 23% to $4 billion.

Over the past week, $DOGE has climbed 20.2%, signaling it may be playing catch-up with newer entrants in the meme coin space.

The launch of an ETF could be a game-changer.

It would allow both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin through a fully regulated product – potentially triggering a fresh wave of demand across the entire meme coin sector in the near term.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: $DOGE Gears Up for 200% Breakout as ETF Mania Builds

The upcoming ETF launch may be the final boarding call before $DOGE takes off.

The daily chart shows five green sessions out of the last six, with Dogecoin already testing key resistance at $0.26.

Price action reveals a clear pattern of accumulation, with $DOGE trading tightly between the 200-day EMA and this resistance zone.

Whales appear to be loading up, positioning ahead of what could be a major breakout – fueled largely by ETF anticipation.

A clean move above $0.26 would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction, with the next upside targets at $0.45, then $0.80 if momentum continues to build.

And as Wall Street increasingly embraces crypto, capital is rapidly rotating into high-upside opportunities.

That’s why many investors are now eyeing top presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – a meme coin with early-stage momentum and the kind of upside potential that could deliver 10x to 100x gains before the cycle peaks.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Rockets Past $2M – Degens Already Loading Bags

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) With Bitcoin and major altcoins hitting new highs, early-stage meme coins are back in focus – and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is grabbing attention fast.

This token isn’t here to play safe.

It’s built for raw, unfiltered upside – think 1000x energy, no brakes, and full degen momentum.

The mascot?
A Shiba Inu on overdrive – caffeinated, laser-focused, and ready to claw its way to the top with diamond hands and zero hesitation.

Here’s what makes $MAXI stand out.

Up to 25% of presale funds are deployed through the Maxi Fund – capital used to buy and hold high-potential tokens during this cycle.

Those who stake $MAXI during presale can also earn up to 155% APY, rewarding early holders for locking in now.

To get involved:

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.11
3.25 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,279,157,856,934
6.74
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-12 21:10:00
News
Inside AI Crypto Trading: Coinbase AgentKit, Lit’s Hustle, Vincent, and x402 Onchain Rails
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-09-12 20:45:49
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors