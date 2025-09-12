Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?

The first meme coin ETF is coming – Dogecoin price prediction now teases a supercycle rally with DOGE set to lead.

Hype is building fast as the first-ever meme coin ETF gears up to launch next week – and the market is already pricing in a bullish Dogecoin price prediction ahead of its debut.

Originally expected to hit the trading floor this Thursday, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE) has been postponed to next week, according to Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas.

Update Part 3: Another delay. Launching next week. Mid week. Prob Thur. https://t.co/Lzk2pCVo0E — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 11, 2025

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is gaining momentum ahead of the ETF listing, rising nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume surging 23% to $4 billion.

Over the past week, $DOGE has climbed 20.2%, signaling it may be playing catch-up with newer entrants in the meme coin space.

The launch of an ETF could be a game-changer.

It would allow both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin through a fully regulated product – potentially triggering a fresh wave of demand across the entire meme coin sector in the near term.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: $DOGE Gears Up for 200% Breakout as ETF Mania Builds

The upcoming ETF launch may be the final boarding call before $DOGE takes off.

The daily chart shows five green sessions out of the last six, with Dogecoin already testing key resistance at $0.26.

Price action reveals a clear pattern of accumulation, with $DOGE trading tightly between the 200-day EMA and this resistance zone.

Whales appear to be loading up, positioning ahead of what could be a major breakout – fueled largely by ETF anticipation.

A clean move above $0.26 would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction, with the next upside targets at $0.45, then $0.80 if momentum continues to build.

And as Wall Street increasingly embraces crypto, capital is rapidly rotating into high-upside opportunities.

