BTC $111,282.04 4.09%
ETH $4,078.42 4.86%
SOL $193.82 4.21%
PEPE $0.0000072 7.22%
SHIB $0.000010 4.51%
DOGE $0.20 7.16%
XRP $2.47 4.94%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

NYC Mayoral Candidate Cuomo Pledges to Create New CIO for Crypto Innovation

New York NYC Mayor
Additionally, an Innovation Council, comprising leaders from the three emerging tech fields – crypto, AI and biotech, will be established.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
NYC Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo, a former New York governor turned mayoral candidate, has pivoted to crypto to beat frontrunner Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo has pledged to make the city a “global hub of the future.”

In a Sunday announcement, Cuomo announced that his administration would create a new Chief Innovation Officer role to spearhead the city’s tech and crypto innovation.

His proposal comes days after the current mayor, Eric Adams, established the “nation’s first-ever” municipal office for crypto and blockchain. He appointed crypto policy expert Moises Rendon to lead the office as executive director.

Additionally, Adams had previously accused Cuomo of dismantling the crypto industry through hostile policies. Last month, Adams withdrew from the mayoral race, ending his re-election campaign, citing financial struggles.

CIO to Coordinate Multi-Tech Initiatives

Andrew Cuomo noted that the CIO is “a senior administration position” and would work to support emerging industries such as AI and blockchain.

Besides, the role will also be responsible for fostering public-private collaboration and helping the city’s public sector harness new technologies.

“The next Mayor must make sure we’re also leading in the technologies that will define the next century — AI, blockchain, and biotech,” said Cuomo.

Further, an Innovation Council, comprising leaders from the three emerging tech fields – crypto, AI and biotech, will be established to advise the CIO on policy developments and consumer protection.

“That’s what this position is about: Keeping New York City not just competitive, but dominant in the global innovation economy. I’m excited for the future.”

The Council for crypto and blockchain will explore ways to “replace outdated regulations with a modern framework,” the announcement read.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s Exit Gives Cuomo a Competitive Edge

Adam’s exit has left New York politics without one of the pro-crypto leaders in elected office. With voting scheduled to take place on Nov. 4, the City Hall is skeptical whether it would continue to embrace digital assets or take a more cautious path.

On the other hand, Democrat Zohran Mamdani, the mayoral hopeful, has been relatively silent on crypto. Major crypto figures like Gemini crypto exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss, as well as US AI and crypto czar David Sacks, have spat criticism in light of Mamdani’s rising popularity.

Winklevoss called New York City a “broken kleptocracy.” He added that “things will have to get worse in NYC before they get better.”

Sacks called on Silicon Valley to “wake up” to the rising communism in New York.

Although the Polymarket poll on NYC mayoral election shows only 7% chance for Andrew Cuomo, his involvement in the crypto industry would give him credibility in New York’s complex regulatory environment.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu
2025-10-17 23:30:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,282
4.09 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,973,838,044,164
-4.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu
2025-10-17 23:30:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-20 04:33:28
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 20, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $110K, ETH Reclaims $4K Amid Easing US-China Trade Tensions
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-20 04:21:32
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors