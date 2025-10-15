NYC Mayor Establishes ‘Nation’s-First’ Crypto-Centric Office Ahead of His Exit

Mayor Adams has appointed crypto policy expert Moises Rendon to lead the office as executive director.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Last updated: October 15, 2025

Pro-Bitcoin Mayor of New York City Eric Adams has established the “nation’s first-ever” municipal office for crypto and blockchain. The Mayor signed an executive order on Tuesday, strengthening the City’s bid to become the global crypto capital.

The new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain aims to promote “responsible innovation” and alignment across stakeholders.

“Mayor Adams’ creation of this new office proves that the future is now for digital assets and blockchain in New York City,” said Rendon.

We're embracing the technologies of tomorrow, today!



With our new Office of Digital Assets and Blockchain, we'll be able to grow our economy and attract world-class talent through cryptocurrency and blockchain tech:https://t.co/7yIrfdLPZN — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) October 14, 2025

Digital Assets Office to Strengthen City’s Role in Crypto

The municipal office for crypto will develop strategies to strengthen the city’s role as a hub for the industry, per an official statement from the NYC Mayor’s office. Besides, it will evaluate new digital assets and develop initiatives that educate the public.

Further, the establishment will coordinate efforts across agencies to ensure alignment of policies, services, and digital asset initiatives

“The age of digital assets is here, and with it comes the chance to grow our economy, attract world-class talent, expand opportunities for underbanked communities, and make government more user-friendly,” said Mayor Adams.

Mayor Adams has embraced crypto way before America’s current pro-crypto outlook. He received his first three mayoral paychecks – worth $30,000 roughly at the time – in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in January 2022. Later the same year, the mayor said he still held the two popular cryptos, despite extreme market turbulence.

The crypto paycheck stunt earned him the title ‘Bitcoin Mayor.’

‘Pro-Crypto’ Mayor Adams Ends Reelection Capaign – Who’s Next?

Last month, Mayor Adams ended his reelection campaign, citing financial struggles.

Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York mayoral primary election on June 24, will face off against other candidates, including former governor Andrew Cuomo, in November. Mamdani, the frontrunner in the race, has largely remained silent on crypto.

In June, Tyler Winklevoss called New York City a “broken kleptocracy.” Regarding Mamdani’s surging popularity in the mayoral election, he said, “It appears things will have to get worse in NYC before they get better.”