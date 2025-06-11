Crypto Kidnapping Shocker: NYC Duo Pleads Not Guilty in Bitcoin Torture Plot
William Duplessie and John Woeltz pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shocking crypto kidnapping and torture case of an Italian national in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood last month, on Wednesday in Manhattan criminal court.
Suspects Deny Role In Crypto Kidnapping Plot
Appearing in handcuffs and jumpsuits, the two crypto investors entered their plea of not guilty on charges of assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon in the high-profile crime on June 11.
Despite lawyers for Duplessie and Woeltz attempting to see their clients placed on a $1 million bond, the purported crypto fraudsters will remain behind bars until their next hearing on July 15.
The duo is alleged to have held and abused the unidentified victim against his will, going as far as binding, shocking, cutting, and threatening the man with a gun in a bid to gain access to his Bitcoin at a luxury Manhattan townhouse in May.
Prosecutors argue that both Duplessie and Woeltz also threatened to kill the Italian resident’s family after they lured him to New York City on May 6.
New Video Emerges Of Victim In Alleged House Of Horrors
In spite of the charges, recently released footage of the victim in question—a former business partner of Duplessie and Woeltz—appearing to walk around the apartment openly has raised eyebrows among skeptics, who claim the behavior is inconsistent with someone being held captive.
“Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said.
Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal, with two officers, both of whom are members of his private security detail, placed on modified duty after having driven the victim from the airport to his captors’ home.
“Every city employee is expected to follow the law, including our officers, both on and off duty,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “We are disturbed by these allegations, and as soon as it came to our attention, the officers were placed on modified duty.”
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Wall Street Deal With Guggenheim Sparks $100 Target Speculation
- Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Wall Street Deal With Guggenheim Sparks $100 Target Speculation
- Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project