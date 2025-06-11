BTC $109,533.38 0.32%
ETH $2,789.00 4.17%
SOL $166.82 5.73%
PEPE $0.000012 2.09%
SHIB $0.000013 3.93%
DOGE $0.20 6.84%
XRP $2.31 1.37%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.54
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

GameStop Bought 4,710 Bitcoin in 5 Weeks — What Does the Retailer Stand to Gain?

Bitcoin GameStop
The video-game retailer reported a 17% drop in Q1 revenue to $732.4m, sending shares down 4.6% in after-hours trading.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
GameStop

GameStop, the video game retailer once at the center of a meme stock frenzy, has disclosed a $515m Bitcoin purchase, deepening its pivot toward digital assets at a time when its core retail operations continue to struggle.

Between May 3 and June 10, the company acquired 4,710 Bitcoin in cash, a move that follows a March decision by its board to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

The announcement came alongside disappointing first-quarter results that saw revenue fall 17% to $732.4m, down from $881.8m a year earlier. Shares slid 4.6% in after-hours trading.

GameStop Struggles To Catch Up With Digital Gaming Boom

Based in Grapevine, Texas, GameStop has faced mounting challenges in keeping pace with the gaming industry’s shift from physical to digital.

Sales in its hardware and accessories segment, which includes new and pre-owned games, dropped 32%.

Despite efforts to expand its e-commerce presence and digital offerings, the company has yet to offset the ongoing decline in brick-and-mortar sales meaningfully.

Bitcoin Joins GameStop’s Long-Term Asset Playbook

This is not GameStop’s first crypto experiment. In 2022, it launched a digital wallet aimed at tapping into the Web3 trend but shuttered the project a year later, citing regulatory uncertainty. Its latest foray, however, positions Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset. In a statement, GameStop said it may use part of its cash reserves or proceeds from future debt or equity sales to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

The move mirrors the high-profile strategy of MicroStrategy, which has famously accumulated large amounts of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. More than 80 public companies have followed suit, including Trump Media.

Crypto Pivot Highlights GameStop’s Struggle To Evolve

GameStop’s embrace of Bitcoin appears to be both a financial bet and a signal to its retail investor base, which has historically shown strong interest in crypto-related plays.

Yet, the market’s response has been cautious. GameStop’s stock fell nearly 20% in the days following the disclosure, suggesting skepticism among investors. While some view the Bitcoin purchase as a distraction from operational headwinds, others see it as a bold attempt to reposition the company as digital-first, even as the broader industry transitions to streaming and downloadable content.

With national retailers shuttering stores and physical game sales declining, GameStop’s bet on Bitcoin may offer some financial diversification. Whether it can also help reverse its fortunes remains far less certain.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,580,584,564,133
4.81
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Czech Republic Appoints New Minister Following $45M Bitcoin Scandal
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-11 04:47:15
Blockchain News
Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Files for US IPO to Capitalize on Crypto Market Upswing
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-11 03:09:44
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors