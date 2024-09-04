Nyan Heroes Launches New Playtest with Solana-Based Token Rewards

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 4, 2024 15:08 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Nyan Heroes announced the launch of its third Open Pre-Alpha Playtest on September 4, introducing new content and opportunities to earn Solana-based tokens.

According to an announcement by Nyan Heroes, the playtest will run from September 4 to September 25 on the Epic Games Store and will feature additions like the Payload game mode, new guardian classes, and enhanced player customization.

Nyan Heroes to Offer $NYAN Token Rewards

Nyan Heroes’ latest update introduces several new elements designed to enhance player interaction and reward mechanisms. The key updates are new guardian classes and gameplay mechanics that enhance strategic options and customization.

Cats piloting giant mechs? Sold.



The Nyan Heroes Pre-Alpha Playtest is OPEN on the Epic Games Store, now through Sept 25! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eqIs3KPPOC — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 4, 2024

Players participating in the playtest can earn $NYAN tokens through Airdrop 3 by completing various missions. To qualify, participants must link their Solana Wallet and Epic Games account, with rewards based on their in-game activity and engagement levels.

Participants with connected wallets must accumulate at least 2,000 MEOW points for the benefits. The reward pool comprises 5,000,000 $NYAN tokens, representing 0.5% of the total token supply.

Players can earn MEOW points by completing a range of daily, weekly, and in-game tasks. Therefore, the more active players will have a better chance to secure rewards.

Oasys Partners with SBI Holdings for Blockchain Gaming

Oasys, a blockchain platform designed specifically for game developers, recently announced its collaboration with SBI Holdings, a prominent Japanese financial institution known for its active involvement in digital finance and blockchain initiatives.

Through this alliance, Oasys and SBI Holdings plan to enhance the growth of the Oasys ecosystem and support upcoming blockchain game launches in 2024.

The collaboration is also set to increase the liquidity of Oasys’ OAS tokens, making them more accessible to investors and gamers alike and fostering wider adoption of blockchain-based gaming.