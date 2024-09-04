Nyan Heroes Launches New Playtest with Solana-Based Token Rewards
Nyan Heroes announced the launch of its third Open Pre-Alpha Playtest on September 4, introducing new content and opportunities to earn Solana-based tokens.
According to an announcement by Nyan Heroes, the playtest will run from September 4 to September 25 on the Epic Games Store and will feature additions like the Payload game mode, new guardian classes, and enhanced player customization.
Nyan Heroes to Offer $NYAN Token Rewards
Nyan Heroes’ latest update introduces several new elements designed to enhance player interaction and reward mechanisms. The key updates are new guardian classes and gameplay mechanics that enhance strategic options and customization.
Players participating in the playtest can earn $NYAN tokens through Airdrop 3 by completing various missions. To qualify, participants must link their Solana Wallet and Epic Games account, with rewards based on their in-game activity and engagement levels.
Participants with connected wallets must accumulate at least 2,000 MEOW points for the benefits. The reward pool comprises 5,000,000 $NYAN tokens, representing 0.5% of the total token supply.
Players can earn MEOW points by completing a range of daily, weekly, and in-game tasks. Therefore, the more active players will have a better chance to secure rewards.
Oasys Partners with SBI Holdings for Blockchain Gaming
Oasys, a blockchain platform designed specifically for game developers, recently announced its collaboration with SBI Holdings, a prominent Japanese financial institution known for its active involvement in digital finance and blockchain initiatives.
Through this alliance, Oasys and SBI Holdings plan to enhance the growth of the Oasys ecosystem and support upcoming blockchain game launches in 2024.
The collaboration is also set to increase the liquidity of Oasys’ OAS tokens, making them more accessible to investors and gamers alike and fostering wider adoption of blockchain-based gaming.