Cryptonews Blockchain News

Oasys Partners With SBI Holdings to Boost Blockchain Gaming in Japan

Blockchain Gaming Web3
This partnership strengthens Oasys' position in Asia, adding to existing collaborations with major gaming companies like Sega and Ubisoft.
Editor
Veronika Rinecker
Editor
Veronika Rinecker
Veronika Rinecker is based in Germany, studied international journalism and media management. She specializes in politics and regulation, energy, blockchain, and fintech. Since 2017, she has been...

SBI Holdings Partners With Oasys to Boost Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

Oasys, a blockchain platform offering both Layer 1 and Ethereum-based Layer 2 networks for game developers, has announced a strategic partnership with SBI Holdings, Inc., a large Japanese financial conglomerate.

According to Oasys’ press release from Aug. 29, this collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of the Oasys ecosystem and support the success of numerous blockchain games set to launch in 2024.

Funding and Infrastructure for Blockchain Game Developers

By joining forces with SBI Holdings, Oasys also plans to increase the liquidity of its OAS tokens, making them more accessible to investors and gamers.

Additionally, the partnership will provide developers with the necessary funding and infrastructure to create innovative blockchain games. This will help expand the Oasys ecosystem in Japan, attract more partners and developers to join the network, and create a vibrant community.

According to Ryo Matsubara, Oasys’ Representative Director, sufficient funding and liquidity were necessary to ensure the success of their partner games and the expansion of the Oasys ecosystem.

“As a prominent VCs in the U.S. and a powerful exchange group in the Chinese market, SBI is one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, and ideally positioned to support Oasys’ journey as a project originating from Japan.”

SBI Holdings, a financial giant with a proven track record of supporting blockchain projects, has previously invested in companies such as Ripple (XRP) and R3. The partnership with Oasys will allow SBI Holdings to expand the use cases for blockchain technology.

Oasys’ Strategy for Asian Expansion

In addition to SBI Holdings, major gaming companies such as Sega, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games have already joined Oasys and support the network as validators.

Earlier this year, with the goal of becoming a leading blockchain gaming platform in Asia, Oasys also secured a partnership with Metabora SG, a subsidiary of South Korean internet giant Kakao. The partnership is part of Oasys’ Dragon Update, a core strategy for 2024 that focuses on expanding the gaming blockchain through increased interoperability and collaboration with content creators.

In February, Oasys announced a similar partnership with South Korean game developer Com2uS, highlighting the growing interest in blockchain-based games among South Korean developers seeking global release.

OAS, a native token of Oasys, is currently trading at $0.0471, with a 20.86% increase in price over the past 24 hours. The 7-day trend shows a positive movement with a 51.21% increase.

With a circulating supply of 387.86 million OAS, the network has a total market capitalization of 72.06 million.

