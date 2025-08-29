BTC $108,398.93 -3.70%
Price Analysis

Next 100x Crypto to Buy Now – 29 August

bitcoin hyper Maxi Doge Snorter
These coins have the potential to be the next 100x crypto, and could help traders turn profits even during the current correction.
Author
Simon Chandler
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Next 100x Crypto to Buy Now – 29 August.

The cryptocurrency market as a whole has fallen by 4% in the past 24 hours, yet here’s our roundup of the next 100x crypto to buy now, so as to beat a struggling market.

Disappointing U.S. inflation data is the key factor behind today’s fall, with Bitcoin dropping by 4% in the past 24 hours, and Ethereum by 6%.

However, this article will look at three of the most promising up-and-coming altcoins, all of which could soon bring big returns when they list for the first time.

Each of them combine strong fundamentals with growing online communities, giving them the potential to rank among the best meme coins in the market.

Next 100x Crypto to Buy Now – 29 August

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

With over $12.7 million raised, layer-two project Bitcoin Hyper lays claim to one of the biggest presales of 2025, and it could have one of the biggest launches of the year as well.

Bitcoin Hyper’s sale is performing so well because of its enviable fundamentals, with the project about to launch a layer-two network for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper website - next 100x crypto to buy.

Unlike the preexisting Lightning Network, which is focused mostly on payments, Bitcoin Hyper will provide a DeFi and smart contract layer for Bitcoin.

In other words, it will enable BTC holders to tap into the coin’s enormous value, hopefully unlocking further gains in the process.

They can deposit Bitcoin with the L2’s smart contract, which will then provide them with a commensurate quantity of HYPER in return.

They will then be able to use HYPER within the network’s growing ecosystem of DeFi apps and protocols.

HYPER will also be necessary to pay for Bitcoin Hyper’s transaction fees, giving the coin lots of utility.

Investors can buy it now by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website, where it’s currently selling at $0.012825.

Visit the Official Website Here

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Another potential 100x crypto, Maxi Doge is an ERC-20 meme token with a community- and trading-focused twist.

It opened its own presale a few weeks ago and has now attracted $1.6 million in funding so far, with this figure increasing fast.

While Maxi Doge is obviously Dogecoin themed, it’s aiming to be more than a simple meme token, with the coin working on building an online community of likeminded traders.

It will operate Telegram and Discord channels, where it will organise regular trading competitions, which will serve to reward the best-performing traders and generate more engagement.

Maxi Doge - next 100x crypto to buy.

These channels will also serve as forums where community members can share trading tips and strategies, while even coordinating collective action.

On top of this, Maxi Doge will maintain a Maxi Fund that it will use to support new partnerships and ad campaigns.

This fund will equal 25% of MAXI’s overall supply (of 150.24 billion), giving it plenty of ammunition.

Given the enduring popularity of Dogecoin-themed coins, Maxi Doge has every chance of performing well once it lists, and traders can join its sale by going to its official website.

Visit the Official Website Here

Snorter Token (SNORT)

Another coin with a strong chance of becoming the next 100x crypto to watch, Snorter (SNORT) is a Solana- and Ethereum-based trading bot.

More specifically, it’s an automated sniping bot, which investors can use to spot tokens before they rally, making trades ahead of the market.

Snorter Token website.

It has already raised $3.5 million in its presale, while its official X account already has over 14,000 followers.

This is a very encouraging sign of its future growth, and of all the new coins currently holding presales right now, Snorter has some of the strongest fundamentals.

Not only will its bot snipe on behalf of users, but it will offer a wide range of other features, including copy trading, atomic swaps, limit orders, and protection against dumps.

This makes it a hugely comprehensive bot, with the native token SNORT necessary to gain access to its features.

This means that SNORT could attract plenty of demand in the event of Snort becoming popular.

It will have a max supply of 500 million SNORT, with holders able to stake the token for a passive income.

Newcomers can join the sale at the official Snorter website, where SNORT is currently selling for $0.1027.

This will again be tomorrow, so buyers should act quickly.

Visit the Official Website Here

