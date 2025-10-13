New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025

Friday's crypto flash crash was the cleansing event that many argue will lead to the next bull run. ChatGPT predicts XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe could win the most.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 13, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT predicts that XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe might all reach fresh all-time highs before the close of this year.

Historically, “Uptober” has often marked the beginning of extended bull runs. Last Monday, Bitcoin rallied to a new ATH, although Trump’s Friday announcement of 100% tariffs on China scuppered crypto’s progress and resulted in some of the worst intraday price performance ever seen.

Still, many crypto old-hands say this was the shakeout the market needed. Historically, crypto has a habit of crashing badly before every major bull run. They argue that it was a cleansing event, which squeezed out the over-leveraged and the fickle-handed.

XRP ($XRP): ChatGPT Predicts a Surge to $20

ChatGPT projects that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could potentially surge to between $10 and $20 before the New Year, a nearly eightfold jump from its current price of $2.57 if it hits the upper end.

Source: ChatGPT

XRP progenitor Ripple this year won a five-year legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), propelling XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its first all-time high (ATH) since 2017.

Over the last 12 months, XRP’s price has soared by 381%, making it the best-performing large-cap unpegged crypto. During the same timeframe, Bitcoin rose by 83%, and Ethereum’s price appreciated 67%.

Technical analysis shows three distinct bullish flag setups throughout 2025, including two during the summer months, signals often preceding a strong breakout that hasn’t materialized yet.

Analysts now expect October’s historically bullish seasonality, along with possible ETF approvals, clearer U.S. crypto legislation, and more Ripple partnerships, to catalyze the march to $20

Dogecoin ($DOGE): ChatGPT Predicts Doge Could Leap Well Beyond Doge Army’s $1 Target

Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted joke, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into a top-tier cryptocurrency, boasting a $31 billion market capitalization within the broader $67 billion meme coin sector. Its staying power is down to an active global community and increasing use cases in online payments.

Source: ChatGPT

Currently trading around $0.20, with an RSI hovering near 40 and trending upward, Dogecoin has surged 9% in 24 hours with plenty of headroom left for further upward moves this week.

Over the last 24 hours, DOGE outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, all of which are recovering quickly from the flash crash, but Dogecoin is exhibiting its meme coin tendency to multiply daily crypto price trends.

Chart patterns across 2025 highlight multiple bullish formations, laying the groundwork for a bullish breakout.

According to ChatGPT’s projection, DOGE could finish the year between $1.50 and $3, with the upper range representing an aggressive stretch target. A more conservative expectation would place the token between $0.25 and $0.40.

Given its previous all-time high was $0.7316 during the 2021 bull market, any move past the Doge Army’s long-sighted $1 target is wishful.

Mainstream adoption continues to grow: Tesla still accepts Dogecoin for merchandise, while platforms such as PayPal and Revolut have integrated DOGE transactions into their ecosystems.

Pepe ($PEPE): ChatGPT Predicts Meme Coin Favorite Reclaiming Its All-Time High

Debuting in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) now commands a market cap of $3.2 billion, the largest among non-dog-themed tokens. Inspired by Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comic, Pepe’s deep webcomic/meme has made it a viral sensation across crypto circles and beyond.

Source: ChatGPT

Despite heavy competition, Pepe maintains healthy liquidity and strong community engagement, at times buoyed by cryptic but bullish nods from likely fan Elon Musk on his X profile.

Currently trading near $0.0000075, the token remains about 73% below its December 2024 peak of $0.00002803.

In ChatGPT’s optimistic scenario, Pepe could reclaim its previous all-time high, nearly quadrupling in value from current levels, if it crosses sticky resistance at $0.000018.

With an RSI near 34, Pepe is currently trading at a low price, making now an attractive point to accumulate. As investor confidence returns, Pepe has a shot at a new ATH a year after the last.

Missed out on DOGE? Enter Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Contender Guzzling Community Hype and Degen Power

A new Dogecoin challenger has hit the presales market called Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Early investors are piling into MAXI, having already backed the presale with nearly $3.6 million in early contributions.

Having watched his cousin Dogecoin’s success enviously from the sidelines, MAXI decided enough was enough. He’s here to blow up bigger than DOGE, and he’s been pumping weights to manifest this, as he wins the hearts and minds of fellow crypto degens.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, MAXI fosters active community participation through active Telegram and Discord groups, trading challenges, and upcoming brand partnerships.

Of the total 150.24 billion tokens, 25% are allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” a reserve dedicated to marketing and strategic collaborations. Staking is already live, offering yields of up to 85% APY, although rewards fluctuate as the staking pool grows.

The ongoing presale prices tokens at $0.0002625, with incremental increases tied to funding milestones. Investors can join using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Don’t miss Dogecoin’s biggest challenger yet!

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.