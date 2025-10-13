BTC $115,557.09 0.33%
ETH $4,267.49 3.00%
SOL $208.77 6.29%
PEPE $0.0000079 6.23%
SHIB $0.000011 4.71%
DOGE $0.21 4.22%
XRP $2.61 3.54%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025

Dogecoin Pepe XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Friday's crypto flash crash was the cleansing event that many argue will lead to the next bull run. ChatGPT predicts XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe could win the most.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
ChatGPT-Predicts-the-Price-

OpenAI’s ChatGPT predicts that XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe might all reach fresh all-time highs before the close of this year.

Historically, “Uptober” has often marked the beginning of extended bull runs. Last Monday, Bitcoin rallied to a new ATH, although Trump’s Friday announcement of 100% tariffs on China scuppered crypto’s progress and resulted in some of the worst intraday price performance ever seen.

Still, many crypto old-hands say this was the shakeout the market needed. Historically, crypto has a habit of crashing badly before every major bull run. They argue that it was a cleansing event, which squeezed out the over-leveraged and the fickle-handed.

XRP ($XRP): ChatGPT Predicts a Surge to $20

ChatGPT projects that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could potentially surge to between $10 and $20 before the New Year, a nearly eightfold jump from its current price of $2.57 if it hits the upper end.

chatgpt predicts xrp
Source: ChatGPT

XRP progenitor Ripple this year won a five-year legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), propelling XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its first all-time high (ATH) since 2017.

Over the last 12 months, XRP’s price has soared by 381%, making it the best-performing large-cap unpegged crypto. During the same timeframe, Bitcoin rose by 83%, and Ethereum’s price appreciated 67%.

Technical analysis shows three distinct bullish flag setups throughout 2025, including two during the summer months, signals often preceding a strong breakout that hasn’t materialized yet.

Analysts now expect October’s historically bullish seasonality, along with possible ETF approvals, clearer U.S. crypto legislation, and more Ripple partnerships, to catalyze the march to $20

Dogecoin ($DOGE): ChatGPT Predicts Doge Could Leap Well Beyond Doge Army’s $1 Target

Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted joke, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into a top-tier cryptocurrency, boasting a $31 billion market capitalization within the broader $67 billion meme coin sector. Its staying power is down to an active global community and increasing use cases in online payments.

ChatGPT predicts doge
Source: ChatGPT

Currently trading around $0.20, with an RSI hovering near 40 and trending upward, Dogecoin has surged 9% in 24 hours with plenty of headroom left for further upward moves this week.

Over the last 24 hours, DOGE outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, all of which are recovering quickly from the flash crash, but Dogecoin is exhibiting its meme coin tendency to multiply daily crypto price trends.

Chart patterns across 2025 highlight multiple bullish formations, laying the groundwork for a bullish breakout.

According to ChatGPT’s projection, DOGE could finish the year between $1.50 and $3, with the upper range representing an aggressive stretch target. A more conservative expectation would place the token between $0.25 and $0.40.

Given its previous all-time high was $0.7316 during the 2021 bull market, any move past the Doge Army’s long-sighted $1 target is wishful.

Mainstream adoption continues to grow: Tesla still accepts Dogecoin for merchandise, while platforms such as PayPal and Revolut have integrated DOGE transactions into their ecosystems.

Pepe ($PEPE): ChatGPT Predicts Meme Coin Favorite Reclaiming Its All-Time High

Debuting in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) now commands a market cap of $3.2 billion, the largest among non-dog-themed tokens. Inspired by Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comic, Pepe’s deep webcomic/meme has made it a viral sensation across crypto circles and beyond.

chatgpt predicts pepe
Source: ChatGPT

Despite heavy competition, Pepe maintains healthy liquidity and strong community engagement, at times buoyed by cryptic but bullish nods from likely fan Elon Musk on his X profile.

Currently trading near $0.0000075, the token remains about 73% below its December 2024 peak of $0.00002803.

In ChatGPT’s optimistic scenario, Pepe could reclaim its previous all-time high, nearly quadrupling in value from current levels, if it crosses sticky resistance at $0.000018.

With an RSI near 34, Pepe is currently trading at a low price, making now an attractive point to accumulate. As investor confidence returns, Pepe has a shot at a new ATH a year after the last.

Missed out on DOGE? Enter Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Contender Guzzling Community Hype and Degen Power

A new Dogecoin challenger has hit the presales market called Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Early investors are piling into MAXI, having already backed the presale with nearly $3.6 million in early contributions.

Having watched his cousin Dogecoin’s success enviously from the sidelines, MAXI decided enough was enough. He’s here to blow up bigger than DOGE, and he’s been pumping weights to manifest this, as he wins the hearts and minds of fellow crypto degens.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, MAXI fosters active community participation through active Telegram and Discord groups, trading challenges, and upcoming brand partnerships.

Of the total 150.24 billion tokens, 25% are allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” a reserve dedicated to marketing and strategic collaborations. Staking is already live, offering yields of up to 85% APY, although rewards fluctuate as the staking pool grows.

The ongoing presale prices tokens at $0.0002625, with incremental increases tied to funding milestones. Investors can join using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Don’t miss Dogecoin’s biggest challenger yet!

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is the Flash Crash a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term ETH Holders?
2025-10-11 09:28:26
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.61
3.54 %
XRP
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2151
4.22 %
Dogecoin
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
6.23 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,170,035,526,991
-7.04
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is the Flash Crash a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term ETH Holders?
2025-10-11 09:28:26
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Trump, BlackRock, and Strategy Fuel Renewed Optimism as Bulls Target $122K
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-13 22:57:40
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: While Other Coins Crashed, Whales Bought SOL – $500 is the First Target
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-13 22:31:00
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors