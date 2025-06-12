Nasdaq-Listed Mercurity Plans $800M Raise to Build Bitcoin Treasury Reserve

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan
Last updated: June 12, 2025

Mercurity Fintech Holding, a digital finance firm traded on Nasdaq, has announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve.

Key Takeaways: Mercurity plans to raise $800M to build a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve.

The initiative includes tokenized treasury tools to enhance yield and asset durability.

Over 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin, signaling accelerating institutional adoption.

The move aligns with a broader trend of corporations incorporating Bitcoin into their balance sheets as a strategic asset.

According to the company’s Wednesday statement, the funds will be used to transition part of Mercurity’s reserves into Bitcoin, integrated within a blockchain-native custody and staking framework.

The initiative includes tokenized treasury management tools designed to boost yield and strengthen asset duration.

CEO Shi Qiu said the reserve reflects the company’s belief that Bitcoin will become a core pillar of future financial infrastructure.

“We’re building this Bitcoin treasury reserve based on our belief that Bitcoin will become an essential component of the future financial infrastructure,” Qiu said.

If completed, the raise would allow Mercurity to acquire roughly 7,433 BTC at current market prices, making it the 11th largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, surpassing GameStop’s 4,710 BTC, based on figures from Bitbo.

Mercurity Fintech plans to raise $800M to create a $BTC treasury as they believe "Bitcoin will become an essential component of the future financial infrastructure." pic.twitter.com/xGLibwqXHY — Satoshi Stacker (@StackerSatoshi) June 12, 2025

The announcement adds to a growing list of firms embracing Bitcoin as a balance sheet hedge or strategic investment. Recent data shows 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin, up from 124 just days earlier.

In total, more than 819,000 BTC, approximately 3.9% of the total supply, is currently held by public firms, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 580,250 BTC worth approximately $60.9 billion.

Other major holders include Marathon Digital Holdings and Tesla, both with over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

As reported, digital asset companies are flooding capital markets to raise funds for large-scale Bitcoin acquisitions, spurred by the cryptocurrency’s rally to a record $111,965 last week.

The surge, up more than 50% from early April, has ignited a wave of listings and mergers as firms race to secure funding while investor appetite remains strong.

Metaplanet Announces $5.4B Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin

Last week, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet unveiled an ambitious new target to amass 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027.

The firm announced to raise $5.4 billion to accelerate its Bitcoin purchase by issuing 555 million shares of Moving-Strike Warrants, a first of its kind raise in Japan’s market of this size.

The move, outlined in its updated “555 Million Plan,” would give the company ownership of roughly 1% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply.

The announcement marks a major acceleration from Metaplanet’s prior “21 Million Plan,” under which it aimed for 21,000 BTC by 2026.

After surpassing interim goals and climbing to 8,888 BTC, placing it tenth globally in corporate Bitcoin holdings, the company is now setting its sights far higher.

To fund this aggressive acquisition drive, Metaplanet will issue 555 million new shares through moving strike warrants, an innovative financing mechanism designed to optimize capital raising with minimal dilution.