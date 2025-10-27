BTC $114,958.52 1.31%
Bitcoin News

Mt. Gox Delays Creditor Repayments Again, Pushes Deadline to 2026

FTX Creditors Mt Gox
Mt. Gox extends creditor repayment deadline to October 2026, citing incomplete procedures affecting thousands awaiting restitution since the 2014 exchange collapse.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Mt. Gox Delays Creditor Repayments Again, Pushes Deadline to 2026

Mt. Gox has extended its repayment deadline by another year to October 31, 2026, marking yet another delay for creditors awaiting restitution from the 2014 collapse.

Rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi announced the extension on Monday, citing incomplete procedures and unresolved issues affecting numerous creditors who have not yet received their distributions.

The decision comes despite the trustee having largely completed base, early lump-sum, and intermediate repayments for creditors who cleared the necessary verification steps.

Many claimants remain without compensation due to procedural delays and complications during the payment process, prompting the court-approved extension to facilitate distributions “to the extent reasonably practicable.”

Previous Bitcoin Movements Heighten Expectation

Mt. Gox-linked wallets executed a major transaction back on March 6, transferring 11,833.64 BTC worth over $1 billion, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

The movement saw 166.5 BTC sent to a known cold wallet while the remaining 11,834 BTC moved to an unidentified address.

Exchange-related entities still control approximately 36,080 BTC valued at $3.26 billion, down from holdings that once topped 850,000 BTC before the catastrophic 2014 hack.

The transaction occurred back then during heightened crypto market volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs implemented on March 4, which rattled high-risk assets, including Bitcoin.

Previous movements in December saw Mt. Gox shuffle about 1,620 BTC through unknown wallets, weeks after transferring over 24,000 BTC under similar circumstances.

These sporadic yet substantial transfers have fueled speculation about whether the exchange is preparing for creditor distributions or restructuring its holdings for reasons known to them.

Strive’s Billion-Dollar Play for Discounted Claims

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Asset Management disclosed in May plans to acquire 75,000 Bitcoin through Mt. Gox bankruptcy claims, valued at approximately $8 billion.

The strategy, requiring shareholder approval, aims to purchase Bitcoin at discounted prices to enhance per-share value and outperform Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.

However, Strive has evolved beyond just pursuing Mt. Gox claims and has aggressively expanded its Bitcoin treasury by other means.

The company recently announced a $1.34 billion all-stock merger with Semler Scientific, which will add nearly 5,816 BTC to its holdings.

In addition, Strive has raised approximately $750 million in funding dedicated to Bitcoin purchases, and it continues to grow its treasury through mergers, acquisitions, and direct Bitcoin acquisitions.

Back then, Strive partnered with 117 Castell Advisory Group to source and evaluate claims that had received definitive legal judgments pending distribution.

The firm intends to file Form S-4 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after which shareholders will vote on the acquisition through a proxy statement.

Consequently, Strive seems to have moved past relying solely on Mt. Gox claims and is actively building a diversified Bitcoin treasury through new acquisitions and capital raises.

FTX Creditors’ Hanging Fate

Bankrupt exchange FTX announced in July that September 30 would be the start date for its next cash distribution round, with August 15 set as the record date for eligible claimants.

The distribution was said to cover Class 5 Customer Entitlement Claims, Class 6 General Unsecured Claims, and approved Convenience Claims through partners BitGo, Kraken, and Payoneer.

FTX secured court approval to reduce its disputed claims reserve by $1.9 billion from $6.5 billion to $4.3 billion, freeing additional capital for creditor payouts.

The exchange has returned approximately $6.2 billion to date following its November 2022 collapse, which resulted in founder Sam Bankman-Fried receiving a 25-year prison sentence for defrauding customers and investors of over $11 billion.

Federal records confirm that Bankman-Fried is projected to be released on December 14, 2044, serving less than 21 years of his 25-year sentence due to good-behavior credits.

The early release timeline has erupted speculation about a potential presidential pardon following President Trump’s recent clemency for Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, with SBF pardon odds jumping 6% on Polymaket immediately after CZ’s announcement.

