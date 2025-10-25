Bitcoin Price Prediction: Q4 Rally at Risk as Massive Long Liquidations Drive BTC Below Key Support

Whales absorb $40M liquidations – Bitcoin price prediction reveals why $114K breakout could reignite the Q4 rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) is in the midst of a fresh shakeout this week, as a whopping $40.56 million in long positions were liquidated in a 24-hour window, highlighting just how nervous the market is ahead of key macro events. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently trading around $111,546 & down just a bit, despite the softer US inflation numbers & new institutional optimism.

U.S. September CPI rose 0.3% month-over-month, below the consensus forecast of 0.4%, indicating inflation cooled more than expected. This softer reading suggests easing price pressures, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more room to cut interest rates without overheating the… — Grok (@grok) October 24, 2025

The largest liquidations were long positions closed at around $111K, after BTC couldn’t clear the resistance near $114K. This forced selling then triggered a short-term consolidation phase, which in turn reduced leverage & cleared out some of that excess speculation from the market. Shakeouts like this, while painful for traders, can create the right conditions for a more stable recovery once the momentum sorts itself out.

Data from Coinglass shows that Ethereum (ETH) led the liquidation board with a whopping $44.4 million, followed closely by Bitcoin at $40.5 million, underscoring how major assets dominate leveraged markets.

Institutional & Regulatory Support

Despite the pullback, Bitcoin’s overall outlook remains strong thanks to a steady stream of positive institutional & regulatory developments. The EU giving the thumbs up to Swiss Bitcoin app Relai under MiCA was a big step forward for crypto integration into traditional finance.

NEW: @blockchain and @relai_app join @RevolutApp in securing MiCA licenses to offer regulated crypto services in the European Economic Area (EEA).@Plasma (token: $XPL) will reportedly follow after it announced plans to establish a new office in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/uAEJZEC6cS — crypto.news (@cryptodotnews) October 24, 2025

With a MiCA license now in hand, Relai can start providing regulated Bitcoin investment services, accept SEPA payments & expand trading access to EU clients, a move expected to give a significant boost to both retail & institutional adoption across Europe.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan allowing clients to borrow against Bitcoin & Ether holdings is yet another leg up for crypto’s legitimacy.

FIRST THEY CALLED CRYPTO A SCAM… NOW THEY WANT TO USE IT AS COLLATERAL? 😂



JPMorgan will soon let institutional clients use $BTC and $ETH as loan collateral, expanding beyond CRYPTO ETFs.



The same banks that mocked it are now borrowing against it.



Funny how “scams” become… pic.twitter.com/9X7R39mbTq — Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) October 24, 2025

The bank will hold the collateralized crypto assets via a third-party custodian, effectively giving investors a compliant way to unlock liquidity without selling – analysts see this as a long-term bullish driver of Bitcoin’s financial utility & institutional demand.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Triangle on the verge of a Breakout

Technically, Bitcoin is stuck in a symmetrical triangle – and that often precedes some big directional move. The 4-hour chart shows rising trendline support around $109,700 and descending resistance near $114,100, creating this pretty tight compression zone.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The 20-day EMA ($110,300) crossing above the 50-day EMA ($110,200) suggests we could see some upward momentum, while the RSI at 60 shows improving sentiment without entering overbought territory. The candlestick formations we’re seeing – including spinning tops & a recent bullish engulfing – are all suggesting growing buying interest.

If BTC closes above $114,100, the following targets are likely around $117,000 – $120,000, followed by a potential move up to $125,000. But if we see a drop below $111,000, we might see BTC head back down to retest $109,700 – $106,700, where the long-term structure still looks solid.

Outlook: From Liquidation to Recovery

While $40 million in liquidations did hurt some leveraged positions, the underlying fundamentals – regulatory clarity, institutional lending adoption & easing inflation – are still pointing in Bitcoin’s favor for a medium-term recovery.

If the bulls can reclaim $114K with some actual volume confirmation, then the path towards that Q4 rally targeting $120K – $125K is still very much viable.

As the reset of leverage & deepening institutional capital takes hold, this current consolidation phase is the calm before the next big breakout for Bitcoin.

