BTC $111,667.34 0.59%
ETH $3,943.98 -0.14%
SOL $192.59 -0.10%
PEPE $0.0000071 0.69%
SHIB $0.000010 -0.37%
DOGE $0.19 0.01%
XRP $2.56 4.04%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Q4 Rally at Risk as Massive Long Liquidations Drive BTC Below Key Support

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Whales absorb $40M liquidations – Bitcoin price prediction reveals why $114K breakout could reignite the Q4 rally.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin (BTC) is in the midst of a fresh shakeout this week, as a whopping $40.56 million in long positions were liquidated in a 24-hour window, highlighting just how nervous the market is ahead of key macro events. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently trading around $111,546 & down just a bit, despite the softer US inflation numbers & new institutional optimism.

The largest liquidations were long positions closed at around $111K, after BTC couldn’t clear the resistance near $114K. This forced selling then triggered a short-term consolidation phase, which in turn reduced leverage & cleared out some of that excess speculation from the market. Shakeouts like this, while painful for traders, can create the right conditions for a more stable recovery once the momentum sorts itself out.

Data from Coinglass shows that Ethereum (ETH) led the liquidation board with a whopping $44.4 million, followed closely by Bitcoin at $40.5 million, underscoring how major assets dominate leveraged markets.

Institutional & Regulatory Support

Despite the pullback, Bitcoin’s overall outlook remains strong thanks to a steady stream of positive institutional & regulatory developments. The EU giving the thumbs up to Swiss Bitcoin app Relai under MiCA was a big step forward for crypto integration into traditional finance.

With a MiCA license now in hand, Relai can start providing regulated Bitcoin investment services, accept SEPA payments & expand trading access to EU clients, a move expected to give a significant boost to both retail & institutional adoption across Europe.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan allowing clients to borrow against Bitcoin & Ether holdings is yet another leg up for crypto’s legitimacy.

The bank will hold the collateralized crypto assets via a third-party custodian, effectively giving investors a compliant way to unlock liquidity without selling – analysts see this as a long-term bullish driver of Bitcoin’s financial utility & institutional demand.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Triangle on the verge of a Breakout

Technically, Bitcoin is stuck in a symmetrical triangle – and that often precedes some big directional move. The 4-hour chart shows rising trendline support around $109,700 and descending resistance near $114,100, creating this pretty tight compression zone.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The 20-day EMA ($110,300) crossing above the 50-day EMA ($110,200) suggests we could see some upward momentum, while the RSI at 60 shows improving sentiment without entering overbought territory. The candlestick formations we’re seeing – including spinning tops & a recent bullish engulfing – are all suggesting growing buying interest.

If BTC closes above $114,100, the following targets are likely around $117,000 – $120,000, followed by a potential move up to $125,000. But if we see a drop below $111,000, we might see BTC head back down to retest $109,700 – $106,700, where the long-term structure still looks solid.

Outlook: From Liquidation to Recovery

While $40 million in liquidations did hurt some leveraged positions, the underlying fundamentals – regulatory clarity, institutional lending adoption & easing inflation – are still pointing in Bitcoin’s favor for a medium-term recovery.

If the bulls can reclaim $114K with some actual volume confirmation, then the path towards that Q4 rally targeting $120K – $125K is still very much viable.

As the reset of leverage & deepening institutional capital takes hold, this current consolidation phase is the calm before the next big breakout for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013165 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
2025-10-21 19:48:10
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
2025-10-24 09:30:50
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Predicts BTC Will Hit $200K Soon, Is It Time To Buy?
2025-10-23 13:16:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,667
0.59 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,959,673,509,506
3.18
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
2025-10-21 19:48:10
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
2025-10-24 09:30:50
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Predicts BTC Will Hit $200K Soon, Is It Time To Buy?
2025-10-23 13:16:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-25 11:17:54
Altcoin News
Trump Poised to Nominate Michael Selig as Next CFTC Chair: Bloomberg
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-25 10:47:46
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors