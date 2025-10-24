Microsoft’s Copilot AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025

Copilot AI predicts that Solana, XRP, and BNB may post rapid recoveries after the Fed’s next policy move.

Copilot AI, Microsoft’s major challenger in the chatbot arms race, has released ambitious forecasts suggesting that Solana, XRP, and BNB may hit new highs over this quarter

The so-called “Uptober” rally came to an abrupt halt following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, a decision that roiled global markets and triggered one of the sharpest single-day sell-offs in the cryptocurrency space in recent memory.

As the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting approaches, traders have turned cautious, awaiting signs of potential monetary easing that could rekindle investor appetite for risk assets.

Despite short-term volatility, seasoned analysts interpret the recent downturn as a constructive correction, noting that steep pullbacks often flush out speculative leverage and pave the way for more sustainable long-term growth.

Solana (SOL): Claude Forecasts a Challenge to ATH

Firstly, Solana ($SOL) continues to establish itself as a leading smart contract platform, commanding a market cap exceeding $104 billion and around $11.4 billion in total value locked (TVL) within its DeFi ecosystem.

Source: Microsoft Copilot

Market speculation is building that U.S. regulators may approve a spot Solana ETF before month’s end, a decision that could spur significant institutional inflows, echoing the post-ETF surges seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Solana is also well-positioned to benefit from emerging trends such as real-world asset tokenization and the expansion of stablecoin infrastructure, both gaining institutional traction. With faster transaction speeds and lower fees than Ethereum, Solana remains one of the most promising candidates for large-scale adoption.

After peaking at $250 in January and dipping to $100 in April, SOL now trades near $191, signaling renewed upside potential. With an RSI around 45 and trading just below its 30-day moving average, the token appears undervalued.

Following a breakout from a bullish flag pattern, Claude estimates Solana could reach as high as $290 by month end, perhaps even beating its previous all-time high of $293.31 set back in January.

XRP ($XRP): Claude Predicts a Potential Surge Toward $10

Claude AI’s data models suggest that Ripple’s native asset, XRP ($XRP), could see a sharp rally, potentially climbing to between $5 and $10 by the close of the year, quadrupling its current price of about $2.49.

Source: Microsoft Copilot

Ripple’s decisive legal victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this year concluded a five-year court battle, revitalizing investor confidence and propelling XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 on July 18.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has soared 369%, far surpassing Bitcoin’s 63% and Ethereum’s 55% gains. Technical indicators highlight three notable bullish flag patterns in 2025, two of which appeared in the summer, often a precursor to significant upward movement.

The sudden arrive of a string of high-profile spot XRP ETF approvals, improved regulatory clarity, or a surprise new business partnership on Ripple’s part may drive XRP over the $5 mark, with $10 representing an unlikely but plausible extreme bull case scenario.

Binance Coin (BNB): Copilot AI Sees Expanding Dominance

Originally launched as a utility token for Binance, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into a versatile asset supporting a diverse ecosystem that includes NFTs, decentralized applications, and payment services.

Source: Microsoft Copilot

BNB’s deflationary mechanism, sustained through Binance’s periodic token burns, continues to bolster its long-term price stability by systematically reducing circulating supply.

Beyond Binance’s own platforms, BNB’s utility has expanded globally, now accepted by merchants across various industries, from gaming to travel. This widespread adoption has firmly cemented BNB’s place among the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Earlier this month, BNB broke out of a bullish pennant formation and hit an all-time high of $1,369.99 before retreating roughly 19%. With its RSI now hovering around 50, the token appears to be consolidating.

Should bullish momentum resume, Copilot AI projects BNB could advance toward $1,600 by month-end, with a key support range between $580 and $1,000 if another correction unfolds.

