BTC $111,543.55 -2.76%
ETH $4,634.68 -2.85%
SOL $197.30 -3.63%
PEPE $0.000010 -5.25%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.31%
DOGE $0.21 -4.53%
XRP $2.96 -2.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.47
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 3,081 BTC in $356.9M Purchase

Bitcoin Michael Saylor Strategy
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
bitcoin miner terawulf

Michael Saylor’s Strategy announced on Monday its expansion of its Bitcoin reserves, confirming the acquisition of 3,081 BTC between August 18 and August 24.

The aggregate purchase cost was approximately $356.9 million, with an average purchase price of $115,829 per bitcoin.

The filing, disclosed in a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reflects the company’s continued aggressive stance on Bitcoin accumulation despite elevated market prices.

Total Holdings Surpass 632,000 BTC

With the latest transaction, Strategy’s aggregate Bitcoin holdings have risen to 632,457 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment now totals roughly $46.50 billion, reflecting an average purchase price of $73,527 per bitcoin.

This substantial inventory reinforces Strategy’s position as the single largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, eclipsing the reserves of many nations and placing the digital asset at the core of its corporate treasury strategy.

The filing further clarified that the purchases were funded using proceeds from the company’s active at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings, which include multiple preferred stock instruments listed on Nasdaq under the tickers MSTR, STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC.

Strong Year-to-Date Yield Performance

Alongside the disclosure of new acquisitions, Strategy highlighted its year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 25.4% in 2025. The performance underscores the effectiveness of the firm’s dollar-cost averaging strategy, which has allowed it to accumulate BTC across varied market cycles while steadily reducing its average purchase price.

By maintaining both long-term conviction and opportunistic buying during market fluctuations, the company has managed to capture substantial upside during Bitcoin’s 2025 rally.

Strategy’s management has repeatedly framed its Bitcoin treasury approach as both a hedge against inflation and a foundational bet on the future of digital assets.

Market and Strategic Implications

The latest purchase signals continued institutional confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class, even as the cryptocurrency trades above the six-figure mark.

For investors, Strategy’s relentless accumulation serves as both a market indicator and a corporate case study in digital asset monetization.

As of late August 2025, Bitcoin remains volatile but in demand, with increasing institutional participation through ETFs, trusts, and corporate treasuries.

Strategy’s expanding balance sheet allocation highlights a broader trend: Bitcoin is no longer viewed as a fringe investment but as a core reserve asset for forward-thinking corporations.

With over 632,000 BTC now under its control, Strategy’s market influence is unparalleled. Each quarterly filing will continue to be closely scrutinized by investors, regulators, and market participants eager to gauge how this unprecedented corporate bet on Bitcoin unfolds.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,069,756,171,667
-1.35
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Why Bitcoin Whale’s Huge Selloff Spooked Traders
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-25 13:03:09
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
2025-08-25 12:59:59
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors