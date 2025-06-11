Michael Saylor Says Crypto Winter Isn’t Coming — $1M BTC Price Forecast Back on the Table

His comments arrive amid a tightening Bitcoin supply and increased institutional interest.

Key Takeaways: Michael Saylor reaffirms his $1M BTC outlook, dismissing any return of a crypto winter.

With only 450 BTC mined daily, Saylor warns that $50M in buying pressure can drive prices sharply higher.

Institutions, ETFs, and governments are accelerating Bitcoin accumulation.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, has dismissed speculation that a new crypto winter is on the horizon, doubling down on his bullish Bitcoin outlook.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, Saylor stated, “Winter is not coming back. We’re past that phase; if Bitcoin’s not going to zero, it’s going to $1 million.”

Saylor: Only 450 Bitcoin Mined Daily

According to Saylor, just 450 BTC are available for sale each day from miners, amounting to roughly $50 million at Bitcoin’s current price of $109,859.

“If that $50 million is bought, then the price has got to move up,” he said, adding that public companies are now absorbing “the entire natural supply.”

Strategy, which began accumulating Bitcoin in 2020, now holds 582,000 BTC—worth approximately $63.85 billion, according to Saylor Tracker.

“At the current price level, it only takes $50 million to turn the entire driveshaft of the crypto economy one turn,” he noted.

The billionaire also referenced broader market signals as validation for his aggressive forecast.

“You have all the evidence you need to determine that,” Saylor said, pointing to traditional financial institutions preparing Bitcoin custody services and political support from key figures in Washington.

BREAKING: BILLIONAIRE MICHAEL SAYLOR TELLS BLOOMBERG #BITCOIN IS GOING TO $1 MILLION AND THAT THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER CRYPTO WINTER



COMPANIES AND ETFS "ARE BUYING THE ENTIRE SUPPLY." PARABOLIC SOON 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Vv7qSRIgst — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) June 10, 2025

He cited President Donald Trump’s backing of Bitcoin, as well as support from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and SEC Chair Paul Atkins.

“Bitcoin has gotten through its riskiest period; the accounting has been corrected,” Saylor said.

Saylor did acknowledge potential volatility at higher price levels, stating that if Bitcoin rises to $500,000 or $1 million, it would be realistic to expect it “crashing down by about $200,000 a coin.”

His remarks come as other major players revise their own projections upward. In April, ARK Invest raised its “bull case” price target for Bitcoin from $1.5 million to $2.4 million by the end of 2030.

ETF Providers Continue to Accumulate Bitcoin

Meanwhile, ETF providers such as BlackRock continue to purchase Bitcoin on a daily basis, and some governments are stepping in as well.

On May 28, Pakistan’s crypto council head Bilal Bin Saqib announced plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Notably, the number of public companies holding Bitcoin continues to grow.

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, 116 public firms have now added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Recent additions include GameStop and Swedish health tech company H100.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 580,250 BTC worth approximately $60.9 billion.

Other major holders include Marathon Digital Holdings and Tesla, both with over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

As reported, digital asset companies are flooding capital markets to raise funds for large-scale Bitcoin acquisitions, spurred by the cryptocurrency’s rally to a record $111,965 last week.

The surge, up more than 50% from early April, has ignited a wave of listings and mergers as firms race to secure funding while investor appetite remains strong.