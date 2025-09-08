BTC $111,993.13 0.72%
Metaplanet Scoops 136 BTC for $15.2M, Now Holds 20136 Bitcoin

Bitcoin bitcoin acquisition Metaplanet
Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 487% YTD 2025.
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Japanese Metaplanet has announced the fresh addition of 136 Bitcoin on Monday, for a total price of $15.2 million. The corporate BTC accumulator has achieved a BTC Yield of 487% YTD 2025.

Per CEO Simon Gerovich, the company holds a total of 20136 Bitcoin, with a cumulative purchase amount of $2.8 billion. The company stands sixth among the top corporate Bitcoin holders after the US-listed crypto exchange Bullish surpassed Metaplanet with a total of 24,000 BTC.

The recent addition of Bitcoin comes a week after the Tokyo-listed firm acquired 1,009 BTC, lifting its total stash to 20,000 Bitcoin.

Metaplanet Boasts BTC Yield of 487% Year-To-Date

Metaplanet has been aggressively accumulating Bitcoin throughout 2025, ramping up from just above 12,000 BTC at the end of June to 20136 BTC as of September 8.

The latest announcement has also brought Metaplanet a massive 487% Bitcoin yield year-to-date.

“The company uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders,” Metaplanet noted.

From July 1 to September 8, 2025, the Company reported its BTC Yield of 30.8%, reflecting its aggressive strategy. The BTC yield gain reflects Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings at the beginning of a period multiplied by the achieved BTC yield for that period.

Metaplanet’s Shares Fall 2.3% in Tokyo Trade

The latest BTC acquisition has further pushed down the shares of the Japanese hotelier to 2.3% in Tokyo trading hours on Monday. The shares extended a nearly 20% rout from the past week.

Per Yahoo Finance data, Metaplanet shares were at a near four-month low, marking a 63% decline from this year’s peak.

Technical indicators point to a further downside being highly likely, as shares broke below the critical support level of ¥723. Further, the RSI shows a bearish sentiment, and a “death cross” formation is noticed, a warning sign of further losses.

Metaplanet Stock, Source: Trading View

Besides, Bitcoin treasury strategy critics have warned that aggressive investments would make a company’s shares more vulnerable to volatility in crypto markets.

“The sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries will depend less on short-term enthusiasm and more on the leverage and balance sheet structures behind them—especially where convertibles and convexity are involved,” Thomas Fecker-Boxler, Interim CEO of the Web3 Foundation, told Cryptonews.

