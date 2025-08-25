Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

The company also redeemed $20.4M in bonds to trim liabilities while maintaining its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 25, 2025

Metaplanet has once again expanded its Bitcoin reserves, acquiring 103 tokens for 1.736b yen, or about $11.8m, as part of its ongoing treasury strategy.

The Tokyo-listed company now holds 18,991 Bitcoin in total, purchased at an average price of 15.05m yen per coin. In dollar terms, its stash is valued at more than $2.14b at current exchange rates.

The move comes just a week after Metaplanet added 775 Bitcoin to its balance sheet, showing its rapid accumulation pace.

This latest buy is part of what the firm calls its Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy formalized last year to position Bitcoin as a core corporate reserve asset. Under this approach, Metaplanet taps capital markets through share issuances and bond programs, then channels the proceeds directly into Bitcoin acquisitions.

Partial Redemption Of 19th Series Bonds Signals Balance Sheet Optimization

As part of its balance sheet management, Metaplanet also redeemed 3b yen (about $20.4m) of its 19th Series Ordinary Bonds. The partial redemption reflects the company’s effort to optimize liabilities while continuing to allocate aggressively into Bitcoin.

Metaplanet has attracted attention across financial markets for its aggressive pivot into digital assets. Often dubbed “Asia’s MicroStrategy” by industry watchers, the firm has mirrored the US software company’s strategy of leveraging corporate financing to build a massive Bitcoin war chest.

Recent disclosures show the company actively uses stock acquisition rights to raise capital. Earlier this month, more than 4.9m new shares were issued following the exercise of warrants, further funding its crypto purchases.

Metaplanet’s Strategy Anchored On Long-Term Bitcoin Value Over Fiat Reserves

The company’s filings also outline its use of unique performance metrics such as “BTC Yield” and “BTC Gain” to measure shareholder value in Bitcoin terms rather than traditional profit and loss. In the quarter to date, Metaplanet reported a 29.1% BTC Yield, showing how its holdings per share continue to rise despite equity dilution.

Its rapid accumulation also reflects Japan’s growing role in digital assets, at a time when regulatory clarity in the US has driven renewed institutional interest.

The company’s aggressive stance comes against a backdrop of volatile markets. Bitcoin has been trading around $113,000 in recent days, pulling back slightly after setting record highs earlier this month.

For Metaplanet shareholders, the wager is clear. Management has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin offers superior long-term value preservation compared with fiat cash reserves, and that the company’s role is to maximize Bitcoin per share through disciplined financing.