BTC $112,182.52 -2.46%
ETH $4,666.49 -2.33%
SOL $203.45 -1.99%
PEPE $0.000010 -4.31%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.50%
DOGE $0.22 -3.67%
XRP $2.98 -2.18%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Bitcoin Metaplanet
The company also redeemed $20.4M in bonds to trim liabilities while maintaining its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Metaplanet

Metaplanet has once again expanded its Bitcoin reserves, acquiring 103 tokens for 1.736b yen, or about $11.8m, as part of its ongoing treasury strategy.

The Tokyo-listed company now holds 18,991 Bitcoin in total, purchased at an average price of 15.05m yen per coin. In dollar terms, its stash is valued at more than $2.14b at current exchange rates.

The move comes just a week after Metaplanet added 775 Bitcoin to its balance sheet, showing its rapid accumulation pace.

This latest buy is part of what the firm calls its Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy formalized last year to position Bitcoin as a core corporate reserve asset. Under this approach, Metaplanet taps capital markets through share issuances and bond programs, then channels the proceeds directly into Bitcoin acquisitions.

Partial Redemption Of 19th Series Bonds Signals Balance Sheet Optimization

As part of its balance sheet management, Metaplanet also redeemed 3b yen (about $20.4m) of its 19th Series Ordinary Bonds. The partial redemption reflects the company’s effort to optimize liabilities while continuing to allocate aggressively into Bitcoin.

Metaplanet has attracted attention across financial markets for its aggressive pivot into digital assets. Often dubbed “Asia’s MicroStrategy” by industry watchers, the firm has mirrored the US software company’s strategy of leveraging corporate financing to build a massive Bitcoin war chest.

Recent disclosures show the company actively uses stock acquisition rights to raise capital. Earlier this month, more than 4.9m new shares were issued following the exercise of warrants, further funding its crypto purchases.

Metaplanet’s Strategy Anchored On Long-Term Bitcoin Value Over Fiat Reserves

The company’s filings also outline its use of unique performance metrics such as “BTC Yield” and “BTC Gain” to measure shareholder value in Bitcoin terms rather than traditional profit and loss. In the quarter to date, Metaplanet reported a 29.1% BTC Yield, showing how its holdings per share continue to rise despite equity dilution.

Its rapid accumulation also reflects Japan’s growing role in digital assets, at a time when regulatory clarity in the US has driven renewed institutional interest.

The company’s aggressive stance comes against a backdrop of volatile markets. Bitcoin has been trading around $113,000 in recent days, pulling back slightly after setting record highs earlier this month.

For Metaplanet shareholders, the wager is clear. Management has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin offers superior long-term value preservation compared with fiat cash reserves, and that the company’s role is to maximize Bitcoin per share through disciplined financing.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
2025-08-23 10:21:51
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,122,691,167,614
-0.07
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
2025-08-23 10:21:51
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market, Says Animoca
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-25 06:40:50
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Whale Sells 24,000 BTC Triggering Flash Crash, Still Holds Over $17B Worth BTC
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-08-25 06:14:35
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors