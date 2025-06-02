Metaplanet Adds 1,088 More Bitcoin — Total Portfolio Climbs to 8,888 BTC
Japanese firm Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin reserves again, acquiring 1,088 BTC at an average price of 15.5m yen per coin, or about $108,600.
The total spend for the purchase came to 16.89b yen, equivalent to roughly $118m, pushing its cumulative Bitcoin holdings to 8,888 BTC.
The latest acquisition, disclosed on Monday, is part of Metaplanet’s aggressive shift from its origins as a budget hotel operator to a Bitcoin-first corporate treasury model.
That strategy, launched in 2024, has fueled both a meteoric rise in its share price and heightened scrutiny from hedge funds.
CEO Simon Gerovich recently remarked that Metaplanet had become Japan’s most shorted stock, warning that betting against Metaplanet is like betting against Bitcoin.
Aggressive Bond Issuances Fuel Metaplanet’s Rapid BTC Accumulation
To fund its crypto purchases, the company has been tapping capital markets at speed. On May 29, Metaplanet issued $21m through its 17th series of zero-coupon, non-interest-bearing bonds. This followed a $50m bond issuance slightly earlier. Proceeds from both have gone directly into Bitcoin acquisitions.
Metaplanet now holds Bitcoin acquired at an average price of 13.76m yen per coin, or about $96,300, totaling 122.27b yen, which translates to about $856m. In just over two months, its holdings have soared from 4,046 BTC at the end of March to 8,888 BTC by early June, more than doubling its position.
Metaplanet Cements Its Bitcoin-Centric Strategy With BTC Yield Up 66%
The company tracks performance using a proprietary metric called BTC Yield. This measures Bitcoin accumulation per fully diluted share.
Between April and June, BTC Yield rose 66.3%. This followed a sharp 95.6% jump in the previous quarter.
When converted to yen, and then to dollars, the gains show the impact of Metaplanet’s strategy on shareholder value. This comes despite the dilutive effect of new equity issuance.
In Dec. 2024, Bitcoin was formally made a core business vertical. Since then, Metaplanet has steadily pursued its vision through aggressive capital deployment.
Now, as one of Asia’s boldest corporate adopters of Bitcoin, the company shows no signs of slowing down.
