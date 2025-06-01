BTC $105,180.31 0.57%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Price Hovering Around $2.16 – Is XRP Building the Strength Needed to Break $3?

Cryptocurrency XRP
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction
XRP Price Prediction

XRP is currently trading at $2.16, up 0.66% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of over $1.82 billion. The recent price move is on the back of Bitcoin’s slight gain, but XRP’s fundamentals are quietly improving.

Ripple’s active role in exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is boosting optimism. France is exploring the use of the XRP Ledger for digital currency trials, while Georgia’s central bank is already collaborating with Ripple on similar initiatives.

This global push positions XRP as a bridge currency between traditional fiat systems and digital assets. The integration of XRP into real-world financial frameworks isn’t just speculation—it’s part of an ongoing shift that could change global payment standards.

  • France and Georgia are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the XRP Ledger.
  • Ripple’s global payment partnerships are building confidence
  • XRP as a neutral bridge in cross-border payments

XRP Technical Signals Suggest Consolidation Before a Breakout

On the 4-hour chart, the XRP price prediction appears neutral, as price action is displaying a tug of war between bears and bulls. The descending trendline is applying pressure, and the 50-period EMA at $2.2469 is acting as dynamic resistance.

The price structure is exhibiting lower highs and lower lows, with strong selling momentum. But recent candlestick formations, Doji and Spinning Top patterns, are hinting at a pause.

XRP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

MACD indicators are bearish, the MACD line is below the signal line, and the histogram bars are red. XRP is currently above a key support zone between $2.0814 and $2.0209, an area of previous buying interest.

A confirmed bullish candle near this support, such as a Hammer or Bullish Engulfing, along with MACD convergence, could spark a move to $2.2073 or $2.2709.

Key levels to watch:

  • Support: $2.0814, $2.0209, $1.9591
  • Resistance: $2.2073, $2.2709, $2.3601

Real Estate Partnerships and Expert Predictions are Boosting the Outlook

Beyond the charts, XRP’s real-world use cases are growing. Dubai-based DAMAC Properties and CryptoTradingFund are going to offer crypto rewards in real estate transactions, distributing CTF tokens via the XRP Ledger.

This not only expands XRP’s use case but also introduces a significant transaction volume.

Also, industry leaders like Davinci Jeremie are revising their targets. A Bitcoin purist himself, Jeremie now thinks XRP could hit $24 by the end of 2025. With growing legal clarity and institutional adoption, these signals suggest that while $3 may seem far-fetched now, XRP is building momentum for a breakout.

Wait for confirmation of a reversal at support levels before going long. Until then XRP’s technical bias is cautious, opportunities will arise at $2.08-$2.02 range.

SUBBD Presale Surpasses $552K, Redefining Content Creation

SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.

With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.

The presale has already raised over $552,317 out of a $751,960 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.055525. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.

Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.

