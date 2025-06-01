XRP Price Prediction: Price Hovering Around $2.16 – Is XRP Building the Strength Needed to Break $3?

XRP is currently trading at $2.16, up 0.66% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of over $1.82 billion. The recent price move is on the back of Bitcoin’s slight gain, but XRP’s fundamentals are quietly improving.

Ripple’s active role in exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is boosting optimism. France is exploring the use of the XRP Ledger for digital currency trials, while Georgia’s central bank is already collaborating with Ripple on similar initiatives.

This global push positions XRP as a bridge currency between traditional fiat systems and digital assets. The integration of XRP into real-world financial frameworks isn’t just speculation—it’s part of an ongoing shift that could change global payment standards.

France and Georgia are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple’s global payment partnerships are building confidence

XRP as a neutral bridge in cross-border payments

XRP Technical Signals Suggest Consolidation Before a Breakout

On the 4-hour chart, the XRP price prediction appears neutral, as price action is displaying a tug of war between bears and bulls. The descending trendline is applying pressure, and the 50-period EMA at $2.2469 is acting as dynamic resistance.

The price structure is exhibiting lower highs and lower lows, with strong selling momentum. But recent candlestick formations, Doji and Spinning Top patterns, are hinting at a pause.

XRP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

MACD indicators are bearish, the MACD line is below the signal line, and the histogram bars are red. XRP is currently above a key support zone between $2.0814 and $2.0209, an area of previous buying interest.

A confirmed bullish candle near this support, such as a Hammer or Bullish Engulfing, along with MACD convergence, could spark a move to $2.2073 or $2.2709.

Key levels to watch:

Support: $2.0814, $2.0209, $1.9591

$2.0814, $2.0209, $1.9591 Resistance: $2.2073, $2.2709, $2.3601

Real Estate Partnerships and Expert Predictions are Boosting the Outlook

Beyond the charts, XRP’s real-world use cases are growing. Dubai-based DAMAC Properties and CryptoTradingFund are going to offer crypto rewards in real estate transactions, distributing CTF tokens via the XRP Ledger.

This not only expands XRP’s use case but also introduces a significant transaction volume.

Also, industry leaders like Davinci Jeremie are revising their targets. A Bitcoin purist himself, Jeremie now thinks XRP could hit $24 by the end of 2025. With growing legal clarity and institutional adoption, these signals suggest that while $3 may seem far-fetched now, XRP is building momentum for a breakout.

Wait for confirmation of a reversal at support levels before going long. Until then XRP’s technical bias is cautious, opportunities will arise at $2.08-$2.02 range.

