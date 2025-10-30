MetaMask Maker Consensys Picks JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs for IPO: Report

Consensys listing would make one of the largest crypto-native listings to date by an Ethereum infrastructure building firm.

MetaMask’s parent company, Consensys, is reportedly preparing to go public and has enlisted top banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, to lead its initial public offering (IPO).

Axios reported Wednesday that improving regulatory clarity in the US is prompting more crypto firms to go public this year. If listed, Consensys would join Circle and Bullish, which recently went public in the US.

Further, the listing would make one of the largest crypto-native listings to date by an Ethereum infrastructure building firm. The IPO would take place as early as next year, Axios said citing unnamed sources.

Consensys IPO Ambitions Follow MetaMask Token Tout

Consensys’ best-known product, MetaMask, which serves as a digital crypto wallet, recently reignited speculation hinting that a long-awaited token airdrop could be imminent. It also announced a $30 million rewards initiative designed to incentivize users for on-chain activity.

In September, Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that MetaMask would launch its native token “sooner than you would expect.”

Additionally, the wallet provider teased an upcoming integration with prediction market – Polymarket.

Apart from MetaMask, Consensys also backs Ethereum treasury management firm SharpLink. It has also notably supported the development of node infra service Infura and Layer 2 network Linea.

“Exploring Opportunities” After Clearing Regulatory Hurdles

In February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) notified Consensys that it would drop its lawsuit against MetaMask for providing staking functionality, clearing a key regulatory hurdle.

The lawsuit claimed that the San Francisco-based organization was acting as an unregistered broker of securities while collecting over $250 million in fees through staking programs.

A Consensys spokesperson told Decrypt that the company is “constantly exploring opportunities” to expand its foothold.

“While we continuously evaluate strategic options for growth, we have nothing to announce at this time,” the spokesperson added when asked about the planned listing.