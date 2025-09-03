MemeCore Price Prediction: 100% Weekly Surge + Golden Cross – 1,000% Surge is Next

MemeCore just surged 148% in 7 days – MemeCore price prediction now teases a golden cross setup that could deliver 1,000% gains.

MemeCore is the latest sensation in the meme coin space as this token has produced a 148% gain in the past 7 days. Its popularity started to rise in Asian markets and has now spread to the entire crypto community, favoring a bullish MemeCore price prediction.

FOMO may have kicked in at this point as late buyers expect that major centralized exchanges like Binance and Kraken could pick up $M and boost its price even further.

MemeCore ($M) has surged nearly 21% in the past 24 hours, even as trading volume dipped 25% to $34 million – a sign that buyers are stepping in with conviction despite lighter market activity.

Built as a purpose-driven layer-1 blockchain for meme coins, MemeCore introduces a new model for on-chain memecoin launches through features like the Meme Vault and Meme (MRC-20) Reserve.

The project is already being called the “Hyperliquid for memes”, offering a faster, self-contained alternative to platforms like Pump.fun and LetsBonk.fun – but on its own chain.

As the native utility token of this high-performance blockchain, $M has serious upside potential.

If it secures listings on top-tier exchanges, a bullish MemeCore price prediction could easily become reality.

MemeCore Price Prediction: 100X Gains Possible as $M Rises Near All-Time Highs Again

The 1-hour chart shows MemeCore ($M) consolidating just below a key breakout zone after an explosive rally toward the $1.15 mark – a level that has now turned into major resistance.

Although the price is currently retracing, it remains within a rising wedge pattern that has consistently provided bullish continuation setups.

Crucially, volume has not spiked during the pullback, suggesting sellers are not in control and this dip may be short-lived.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting at a healthy 61, just shy of the overbought zone, while the MACD remains positive, hinting that momentum is still on the bulls’ side.

If buyers regain control and push the price above the $1.20 breakout level, the path toward the $1.50 target becomes highly probable.

A confirmed breakout could then lead to parabolic continuation, potentially sending MemeCore as high as $2.50 in the short term – a move that would mark a +155% gain from current levels.

Beyond the chart, the token’s fundamentals remain bullish.

MemeCore is the first-ever layer-1 blockchain built specifically for meme coins, and its rapid adoption has already landed it a listing on Bitget.

As hype builds and Binance, Kraken, or Bybit potentially follow, a 10X upside scenario remains firmly on the table in the long term.

In this context, new utility-based meme projects like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could also ride this wave, with its mine-to-earn rewards model capturing the attention of early-stage investors hunting for the next 1000X.

