Price Analysis

MemeCore Price Prediction: 100% Weekly Surge + Golden Cross – 1,000% Surge is Next

Meme Coins Memecore Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
MemeCore just surged 148% in 7 days – MemeCore price prediction now teases a golden cross setup that could deliver 1,000% gains.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
MemeCore is the latest sensation in the meme coin space as this token has produced a 148% gain in the past 7 days. Its popularity started to rise in Asian markets and has now spread to the entire crypto community, favoring a bullish MemeCore price prediction.

FOMO may have kicked in at this point as late buyers expect that major centralized exchanges like Binance and Kraken could pick up $M and boost its price even further.

MemeCore ($M) has surged nearly 21% in the past 24 hours, even as trading volume dipped 25% to $34 million – a sign that buyers are stepping in with conviction despite lighter market activity.

Built as a purpose-driven layer-1 blockchain for meme coins, MemeCore introduces a new model for on-chain memecoin launches through features like the Meme Vault and Meme (MRC-20) Reserve.

The project is already being called the “Hyperliquid for memes”, offering a faster, self-contained alternative to platforms like Pump.fun and LetsBonk.fun – but on its own chain.

As the native utility token of this high-performance blockchain, $M has serious upside potential.

If it secures listings on top-tier exchanges, a bullish MemeCore price prediction could easily become reality.

MemeCore Price Prediction: 100X Gains Possible as $M Rises Near All-Time Highs Again

The 1-hour chart shows MemeCore ($M) consolidating just below a key breakout zone after an explosive rally toward the $1.15 mark – a level that has now turned into major resistance.

Although the price is currently retracing, it remains within a rising wedge pattern that has consistently provided bullish continuation setups.

Crucially, volume has not spiked during the pullback, suggesting sellers are not in control and this dip may be short-lived.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting at a healthy 61, just shy of the overbought zone, while the MACD remains positive, hinting that momentum is still on the bulls’ side.

If buyers regain control and push the price above the $1.20 breakout level, the path toward the $1.50 target becomes highly probable.

A confirmed breakout could then lead to parabolic continuation, potentially sending MemeCore as high as $2.50 in the short term – a move that would mark a +155% gain from current levels.

Beyond the chart, the token’s fundamentals remain bullish.

MemeCore is the first-ever layer-1 blockchain built specifically for meme coins, and its rapid adoption has already landed it a listing on Bitget.

As hype builds and Binance, Kraken, or Bybit potentially follow, a 10X upside scenario remains firmly on the table in the long term.

In this context, new utility-based meme projects like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could also ride this wave, with its mine-to-earn rewards model capturing the attention of early-stage investors hunting for the next 1000X.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Rewards Miners with Top Meme Coins

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a fun mine-to-earn (M2E) game that rewards users as they mine the token.

pepenode crypto presale

You can set up unlimited virtual mining rigs simply by purchasing $PEPENODE – no expensive hardware or tech skills required. As you upgrade your rigs, your mining power increases, allowing you to earn more tokens over time.

A share of the funds raised during the presale will go directly into the rewards pool, which pays out top-performing miners in high-demand meme coins like $PEPE and $DOGE.

Since launching just days ago, this innovative mine-to-earn (M2E) project has already raised over $500,000 – and the momentum is building fast.

Once the presale ends and listings go live, $PEPENODE could rally hard as exchange demand accelerates.

To buy $PEPENODE, simply visit the official Pepenode website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
