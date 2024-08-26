Meme Coin News: SunPump Surpasses 3M in Volume, TRON-Based SunDog Listed on Bybit

Justin Sun’s SunPump token generator recorded $3.1M in two weeks. Meanwhile, DOGE and SHIB led the pack per the community engagement on social media, and hackers promoted Grimace on McDonald's IG account.

Author Sead Fadilpašić Author Sead Fadilpašić About Author Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 25, 2024 21:20 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Get your weekly, bite-sized digest of meme coin news.

This week read about: · Meme Coin News: Market Highlights · Justin Sun’s SunPump Surpasses 3M in Volume, TRON-Based SunDog Listed on Bybit · DOGE Takes Throne and SHIB 2nd Place in SNS Community Activity · McDonald’s Instagram Account Hacked to Promote Grimace Meme Coin

__________

Meme Coin News: Market Highlights

The meme coin market is having a mixed day. While the total capitalization is down, many coins’ prices are up nonetheless.

Also, the market’s capitalization fell just below 3% over the past 24 hours, currently standing at $45.5 billion.

The two best performers today are lesser-known dog-themed coins.

Resistance Dog (REDO) is up 154% to the price of $0.7032, while Wrapped DOG (WDOG) saw a 76% rise to $0.01915.

While Fwog (FWOG) appreciated 57%, the rest of the green list is up 29% and less.

On the other side is Neiro on ETH (NEIRO) with a 10.4% drop to $0.1212. It’s the only coin in this category with a double-digit fall.

The second-placed Habibi (Sol) (HABIBI) is down 9.8%, trading at $0.02137.

Zooming into the top 10 meme coins per market cap, we find that only three are down.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) fell the most in this category: 1.85% to $0.000000001128.

It’s followed by Memecoin (MEME)’s 1.2% fall and Dogwifhat (WIF)’s 0.6% fall.

Only one coin saw its price rise above 1%. Floki Inu (FLOKI) appreciated 6.3%, now trading at $0.00015.

The second-placed Pepe (PEPE)’s price increased by 0.99%, changing hands at $0.00001.

Top two coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have seen rises of 0.35% and 0.5% to $0.10934 and $0.00001, respectively.

Justin Sun’s SunPump Surpasses 3M in Volume, TRON-Based SunDog Listed on Bybit

The team behind the TRON-based SunDog has announced that the coin has been listed on the crypto exchange Bybit.

“The contract is now available for trades via Futures bots, such as Futures Grid, Futures Martingale, and Futures Combo,” the exchange stated.

SunPump also tweeted the news.

Source: SunPump

On August 13, SUN.io, a DeFi platform on Tron, launched SunPump Beta, meant to stand as a rival to the popular Solana-based pump.fun.

It’s a platform that allows users to create meme coins on the Tron blockchain without coding.

Less than two weeks after its launch, the platform has recorded TRX 18,473,530, or $3.1 million.

It has also seen 45,912 tokens created.

Its best day so far was August 21, with 7,531 tokens created and 3.66 million TRX in volume.

Source: dune.com/hashed_official/sunpumpmeme

DOGE Takes Throne and SHIB 2nd Place in SNS Community Activity

The number one meme coin per market cap, Dogecoin, is leading the meme list in another metric as well: the activity of the DOGE community on social media platforms.

Lucie, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead, shared a post on Friday showing the top 10 coins per social activity.

The first place is taken by the popular DOGE, seeing a 4.2% social dominance.

It recorded 6.63 million engagements and actions across social media platforms (likes, comments, retweets, and upvotes).

Additionally, DOGE saw 21,600 posts across social channels.

SHIB took the second spot with 3.95% in social dominance.

It also saw 3.76 million interactions and 20,300 posts.

PEPE is in third place in terms of social dominance, but the fourth-placed WIF has surpassed it in terms of the number of interactions.

The top 10 list also includes BONK and FLOKI, both of which have market dominance percentages above 1, as well as TURBO, MUMU, MOG, and PORK, with percentages below 1.

McDonald’s Instagram Account Hacked to Promote Grimace Meme Coin

On Wednesday, an individual or a group hacked the McDonald’s official Instagram account to push a Solana-based Grimace meme coin.

Grimace is one of McDonald’s own characters, an inhabitant of the fast-food giant’s fantasy world McDonaldland.

The coin, however, is not associated with the brand.

The hackers edited McDonald’s account profile to read: “Sorry mah [racial slur] you have just been rug pulled by India_X_Kr3w thank you for the $700,000 in Solana.”

They went on to promote the coin as well.

Notably, the Twitter account of Guillaume Huin, the marketing director of McDonald’s, also posted about the meme coin.

McDonald's official Instagram account was suspected to have been hacked, claiming that it had issued the Meme token "GRIMACE" on Solana. The market value of GRIMACE rose to $25 million within 30m and then fell rapidly. Guillaume Huin, the marketing director of McDonald's, also… pic.twitter.com/uLrgxK1DCz — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 21, 2024

McDonald’s team said they were “aware of an isolated incident that impacted our social media accounts.”

“We have resolved the issue on those accounts and apologize to our fans for any offensive language posted during that time,” McDonald’s said, according to the New York Post.

All IG and Twitter posts were soon deleted, but some remains of the hack reportedly stuck around for several more hours.

hahaha Telegram



McDonald’s Instagram hacked account recovered but still has this Telegram link. pic.twitter.com/kmFgkdrw26 — Dominic Alvieri (@AlvieriD) August 21, 2024

The coin’s market value spiked substantially but briefly on Wednesday. It quickly fell back down.