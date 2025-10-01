BTC $117,438.50 4.02%
ETH $4,333.48 5.51%
SOL $220.03 7.12%
PEPE $0.0000096 6.50%
SHIB $0.000012 5.92%
DOGE $0.24 7.20%
XRP $2.94 3.92%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Mega Matrix to Expand $2B Digital Asset Treasury into Multi-Stablecoin Framework

DeFi Digital Asset Treasury Mega Matrix
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
What Is Real-World Asset Tokenization

NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix Inc. announced on Wednesday that it expanded its $2 billion Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) to include a wider set of stablecoins and governance tokens, making it one of the first U.S.-listed firms to adopt a multi-asset stablecoin framework under SEC-compliant structures.

In a press release shared with Cryptonews, the company said it was previously concentrated on Ethena’s governance token ENA. Under the revised strategy, it will also hold USDe, USDtb, and ENA from the Ethena ecosystem; USDH and HYPE from Hyperliquid; USDF and ASTER from Aster; and USDS and SKY from Sky Protocol.

“Dual-Engine” Structure

The updated treasury model is described as a “dual-engine” approach. Part of the portfolio will be held in stablecoins and allocated to low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) activities such as staking and yield locking on platforms, including Pendle. This segment is intended to provide a steady income, even during periods of market volatility.

The second part involves governance tokens from the same ecosystems. These holdings give Mega Matrix the ability to participate in protocol-level decision-making while also capturing potential value growth tied to the expansion of the platforms.

Broader Stablecoin Market Context

Colin Butler, executive vice president and global head of markets at Mega Matrix, said stablecoins have become an established asset class and noted the U.S. Treasury projections that the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028.

Butler said that the company’s treasury shift moves away from reliance on a single-token strategy toward broader exposure across several digital asset networks.

Stablecoins, typically pegged to fiat currencies, are increasingly viewed by corporations as liquid and relatively stable instruments within the broader crypto sector. The inclusion of governance tokens, however, adds a layer of exposure to sector-specific risks and potential upside.

Corporate Shift Toward Digital Assets

Mega Matrix, once a diversified holding company with activities ranging from Ethereum staking to media production, has been refocusing its operations around blockchain and digital asset strategies.

Its decision to integrate a mix of stablecoins and governance tokens into its balance sheet reflects a wider corporate trend of experimenting with digital assets under regulated structures.

The company said the expansion provides its shareholders with a mix of steady revenue from stablecoin allocations and potential longer-term returns from governance token participation.

Mega Matrix’s move demonstrates how public companies are starting to view stablecoins not only as a liquidity tool but also as a foundational layer for corporate treasury management.

Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 14:36:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,209,484,935,312
2.87
Trending Crypto
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 14:36:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Exploded 833% Last October – Can It Repeat That Moonshot in 30 Days?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-01 16:02:57
Altcoin News
Zcash +35%, Pudgy Penguins Climbs, Sonic Gains – Altcoin Season Targets Catalysts
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-01 15:47:11
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors