Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Retirement Products
Meanwhile, the first regulated Bitcoin life insurer, has raised $82 million in new capital to expand its suite of Bitcoin-denominated savings, life insurance, and annuity products.
The round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark.
Regulated Bitcoin Protection
Licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Meanwhile is the world’s first long-term insurer fully denominated in Bitcoin. The company provides policyholders with BTC-based life insurance, annuities, and savings products, protecting them from currency devaluation and inflation.
“Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving,” said Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile.
“We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale,” said Townsend.
The firm’s Bitcoin assets under management have surged over 200%, reflecting growing confidence in BTC as a long-term store of value.
Institutional Confidence and Strategic Growth
With this latest round, Meanwhile’s total 2025 funding reaches $122 million, following a $40 million Series A earlier this year led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
The participation of legacy financial powerhouses like Apollo and Northwestern Mutual highlights Bitcoin’s increasing acceptance as a base asset for regulated financial products.
Investors say Meanwhile is paving the way for Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream financial infrastructure. “Just as the U.S. economy was built on insurance, pensions, and mortgages, the Bitcoin economy will require its own long-duration financial products,” said Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures.
Building the Future of Bitcoin Capital Markets
Meanwhile generates sustainable yield through conservative private credit and long-term BTC lending, operating with full solvency and reserve standards comparable to traditional insurers.
“Meanwhile is building simple, compliant, and lasting products that make Bitcoin practical for both people and institutions,” said Stefan Cohen, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto.
As the world searches for inflation-proof savings and long-term financial stability, Meanwhile’s expansion signals a new era: one where Bitcoin moves beyond speculation to become a trusted pillar of global wealth preservation.
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?