Cryptonews Price Analysis

Mantle Back In the Spotlight? MNT Price Pumps 17% This Week, What is Going On

Mantle
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Mantle (MNT) is back in the spotlight, as the governance and utility token powering the Mantle Layer 2 Network maintains its upward trajectory despite challenging market conditions.

On the weekly timeframe, MNT has surged over 17%, pushing August gains to approximately 50% while completing a remarkable 100% recovery from its June low of $0.6.

The token is currently trading at $1.24 with a market capitalization exceeding $4.17 billion according to CoinGecko data, and is now competing directly with established projects like Pepe (PEPE), Ethena (ENA), and Aave (AAVE) for a spot within the top 30 crypto rankings.

Strategic Bybit Integration Puts Mantle Back in the Spotlight

Several catalysts have powered MNT’s recent price acceleration, but Mantle’s integration with Bybit exchange is the primary driver.

The project recently announced that MNT is transforming beyond its original native token function, evolving into a fundamental asset within Bybit’s ecosystem through expanded utility across the platform’s services.

This Bybit partnership has generated substantial demand increases for MNT tokens, with measurable on-chain activity improvements.

Santiment’s on-chain analytics reveal that active addresses have exceeded the April 2024 record high, a period when MNT traded at $1.54.

Mantle Back In the Spotlight? MNT Price Pumps 17% This Week, What is Going On
Source: Saintment

Notably, wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million MNT have substantially increased their holdings.

In fact, stablecoin supply across the Mantle Network has achieved a new peak of $713.8 million, marking a substantial 210% year-over-year increase which resulted from growing network utilization.

Should this growth trajectory persist, market analysts suggest MNT could potentially breach the $2 price level.

Mantle(MNT) Technical Analysis: Double-Bottom Formation Signals Strength

Technical analysis of MNTUSDT on the four-hour timeframe reveals a distinct double-bottom pattern formation, historically associated with significant upward movements, similar to the previous 31% surge earlier this month.

Price action currently consolidates around $1.24, positioned slightly below the 9-period Simple Moving Average, while the pattern’s neckline resistance sits marginally above present levels.

Mantle Back In the Spotlight? MNT Price Pumps 17% This Week, What is Going On
Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index maintains neutrality around 47, indicating market capacity for expansion in either direction without reaching overbought conditions.

If purchasing momentum resumes and drives price above the $1.30–$1.35 resistance zone, the double-bottom pattern projects a target of approximately $1.63, representing roughly 31% upside potential from the breakout level.

However, failure to maintain support at $1.20 would compromise the bullish structure and potentially trigger additional downside consolidation.

Snorter Bot: Riding on Altcoin Spotlight

Many altcoins are going up even when Bitcoin goes down. This means new presale projects are getting popular again.

One project getting attention is Snorter Bot. It’s a trading bot that works on Telegram and helps people trade on Solana and Ethereum networks.

Snorter Bot (SNORT) can make trades super fast and spot 85% of scam coins before you buy them.

Since May, the project has raised over $3.3 million from investors who think trading bots could be huge in the meme coin world.

Right now, you can buy SNORT tokens for $0.1021 in presale. Many experts think it could hit $1.00 when it goes public.

You can acquire the $SNORT tokens on the Snorter Bot website before more people find out about it.

Price Analysis
ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis Flags $116K Rebound, But Will Powell’s Rate Cut Truly Spark Optimism? – Here’s What Data Says
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-22 19:29:27
Technology News
Apple Issues Urgent iOS Update to Fix Zero-Click Hack Putting Crypto Wallets at Risk
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-22 18:52:21
