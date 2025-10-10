LunarCrush Data Shows ASTER Cooldown – DEX Volume Grows, Bulls Await Confirmation

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 10, 2025

ASTER’s recent trajectory in the crypto market has been uneven. The token, once a favorite among retail traders, has seen its social engagement and visibility decline even as its technical infrastructure shows signs of growth. The price charts reflect this uncertainty: downtrending formations suggest pressure, yet some traders now point to a possible double bottom.

According to crypto data analytics platform LunarCrush, ASTER’s AltRank has dropped to around 1,590, indicating the token is trailing well behind its peers in terms of momentum and engagement.

Galaxy Score, a measure of combined sentiment and market activity, has also slipped. Over the last week, total engagements fell by roughly 410,000 to 4.91 million, and social mentions dropped by 1,900, landing just above 10,800.

These figures suggest the conversation around ASTER has cooled. But the story does not end with sentiment metrics.

$ASTER Stage 2 Airdrop Checker is now live!

Check your eligibility and allocation here 👇https://t.co/7VmJUmSJFp



A total of 153,932 wallets qualified for Aster Genesis: Stage 2, and we appreciate everyone who joined us on this journey!



For eligible participants, claiming will… pic.twitter.com/gkHpT03Rl7 — Aster (@Aster_DEX) October 10, 2025

ASTER Volume Grows Even as Sentiment Fades

Amid the declining engagement, ASTER’s decentralized exchange has surpassed $44 million in cumulative spot volume, according to ecosystem sources.

That figure, while not industry-leading, marks a continuation of activity from traders who remain in the ecosystem even as momentum outside of it slows. This dislocation between social and transactional data can be read in two ways: as a sign of fading enthusiasm or as a pause that allows for structural development.

The project has also avoided erratic on-chain behavior. Wallet activity shows no obvious signs of distressed exits or forced liquidations, suggesting patience rather than panic for some traders.

Visual indicators on trading platforms display a stair-step price decline, which some have informally referred to as a “stairway to hell” pattern. But in recent days, price action has shown signs of stabilization.

Analysts tracking ASTER’s short-term movement have flagged the emergence of a potential double bottom, often viewed as an early sign of a potential reversal.

Still, confidence in such formations depends on confirmation. Volume profiles have not yet built meaningfully at the current price band, and many traders are waiting for follow-through before re-entering.

Data Divergence Sets Up a Binary Read

This moment presents a clean contrast. On one side: falling social engagement, a deteriorated AltRank, and limited online chatter. On the other hand, expanding spot volume and no evidence of structural failure in the ecosystem’s mechanics.

For some, that’s a setup for renewed accumulation. For others, it reads as a lull before further unwinding. But either way, ASTER now sits at a pivot defined not by sentiment but by behavior—who stays, who waits, and who returns when the data shifts.

Some tokens experience reduced social activity even as their infrastructure continues to expand. This mismatch can make short-term sentiment tools appear less relevant during phases of development that are less visible to the public.

In the case of decentralized exchanges, user activity and liquidity data may offer a more stable measure of traction than mentions or engagement spikes. ASTER’s current behavior fits within that pattern, where short-term disinterest may obscure longer-term utility.