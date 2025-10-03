Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 October – XRP, Zcash, Aster

XRP is rising onwards and upwards, while Zcash and Aster both clock triple digit percentage increases. Find out what makes them the best crypto to buy today.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto markets are on fire again – and with the total valuation smashing through $4.24 trillion, investors are scrambling to figure out which coins are set to explode next.

Bitcoin is holding strong near $120,400, just 3% away from its record-breaking ATH in August. But while BTC holds the spotlight, smart money is flowing rapidly into altcoins and top-performing meme coins, many of which have already hit new highs this year.

What’s behind this surge? Two historic policy shifts from Washington are rewriting the rules of the game. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first-ever U.S. law built to legitimize and regulate stablecoins.

Then came the SEC’s Project Crypto, a sweeping initiative to modernize securities laws for the digital asset era—a clear green light for broader institutional involvement.

With bullish momentum accelerating, tokens like XRP, Zcash, and Aster are quickly emerging as top picks for traders hunting the next breakout opportunity.

Ripple ($XRP): Cross-Border Payments Pioneer and Best Large Cap Crypto Altcoin of 2025

XRP ($XRP) reached a fresh peak of $3.65 on July 18 following the passage of the GENIUS Act, surpassing its 2018 high of $3.40. Since then, it has cooled to about $3.04, reflecting a 16.5% retracement.

The asset’s appeal lies in its efficiency as a low-cost, fast settlement network for international transactions, positioning it as a viable challenger to traditional payment rails like SWIFT. Partnerships with organizations such as the UN Capital Development Fund and rising adoption among U.S. financial firms have only strengthened its credibility.

Ripple’s growing influence was highlighted when CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a White House crypto policy roundtable earlier this year. Its launch of RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, shows its ambition to carve out a slice of the potentially trillion-dollar stablecoin sector.

A decisive 2023 court ruling confirmed retail XRP sales are not securities, removing a long-standing regulatory overhang and allowing the token to rally to multi-year highs.

Over the past year, XRP has gained 492%, far outperforming Bitcoin’s 98% rise. After a summer breakout, the coin consolidated near $3 before its typical September correction.

Currently, its RSI has risen from 45 mid-week to around 57 today, indicating that a fairly broad and quick buy-in has been happening this week.

While recent rate cuts and approval of the first spot XRP ETF didn’t spark an immediate breakout, likely due to markets pricing in the news, technical patterns show multiple bullish flags forming. With additional ETF decisions expected in mid-October, analysts suggest XRP could climb anywhere between $5 and $10, or higher.

Zcash ($ZEC): Privacy-First Crypto Rallies an Astonishing 172% in 7 Days

Zcash ($ZEC) is a developing privacy-focused cryptocurrency that emerged in 2016 from a fork of the Bitcoin codebase.

While Bitcoin’s transactions are public and pseudonymous, Zcash was engineered to offer a solution for those who seek genuine financial privacy.

The core of its technology is a cryptographic breakthrough known as zk-SNARKs (zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge).

This innovation allows for transaction validation on a public blockchain without revealing key metadata, such as the sender, recipient, or the amount transacted.

The Zcash protocol provides a unique dual-address system, giving users the choice between transparent, Bitcoin-like addresses and completely shielded addresses, allowing for selective disclosure and enabling users to share transaction details for auditing or compliance purposes while maintaining confidentiality for other transactions.

In the last seven days, Zcash rallied a phenomenal 172% and now trades around $147, as demand for privacy coins surges with a broader “Uptober” rally. Zcash may have gained the most, but other projects like Dash ($DASH) and Verge ($XVG) rallied close to 100% over the last seven days.

That said, Zcash’s high RSI of 92 indicates it is due a correction, which could take it back to the sub-$100 level in the short-term. However, as we move towards the New Year, bulls will likely be eying $300 as the next leg up.

Aster (ASTER)

Aster ($ASTER) represents a new generation of decentralized perpetual exchanges, a project born from the strategic merger of two successful DeFi protocols, Astherus and APX Finance.

The platform’s objective is to bridge the gap between the user experience of centralized exchanges and the security of on-chain trading.

By offering both perpetual contracts and spot trading on a single interface, Aster aims to simplify and enhance the DeFi trading experience for a broad spectrum of users, from novices to seasoned professionals.

In the last fortnight, Aster rose 206% and now trades at around $194. In the last 24 hours, the price rose 6%, making it one of the most profitable cryptos all around.

With Binance’s CZ continuing to promote the project, ASTER has a real chance of reaching $5 and beyond soon.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Meme-Infused Bitcoin Layer-2 and One of 2025’s Hottest Presales

For those looking outside the listed tokens, over in the presales market, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is gaining momentum as one of 2025’s standout ICOs. It blends Bitcoin’s proven security with Layer-2 scalability while tapping into the viral energy of meme culture and community-led governance.

The project’s mission is to expand Bitcoin’s functionality by enabling faster payments, smart contract support, and decentralized governance.

So far, the presale has raised more than $21 million, with some analysts projecting 10× returns or more once it launches.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER offers ultra-low-cost smart contracts, a Canonical Bridge for instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp integration, meme tokens, and seamless payment rails.

A recent Coinsult security audit confirmed zero vulnerabilities, increasing confidence among early investors.

The HYPER token underpins the ecosystem by powering staking, governance rights, and transaction fees. Early backers can currently earn up to 56% APY through staking while also securing voting privileges once the DAO activates.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.