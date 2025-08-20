BTC $113,611.54 0.09%
ETH $4,290.31 3.03%
SOL $183.45 2.97%
PEPE $0.000010 1.32%
SHIB $0.000012 1.54%
DOGE $0.21 1.59%
XRP $2.92 0.10%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.91
Cryptonews Price Analysis

[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker: Latest Ripple News and Price Updates for August 20, 2025

Altcoins Market XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Will fresh news and trader momentum help XRP finally break out of its summer trading range today?
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP traders are waking up to another action-packed session as Ripple’s native token kicks off August 20 with heightened volatility and renewed speculation. Following a week of choppy price action and mixed macro sentiment, the crypto market is laser-focused on whether XRP can regain bullish momentum and break above its recent trading range. Early-morning price action shows the token attempting to defend key support levels, with volume gradually building across major exchanges.

Social sentiment remains decidedly mixed. While some analysts argue that XRP is gearing up for a breakout as whale wallets continue to accumulate, others warn that broader crypto-market weakness could cap near-term upside. With traders searching for clues ahead of U.S. market hours, we’ll be tracking all major price moves, news catalysts, and technical levels in real time throughout the day.

Stay tuned for the latest live Ripple price updates, chart analysis, and what today’s headlines mean for XRP’s near-term trajectory.

XRP Price Tracker: Latest Ripple News and Price Updates

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.92
0.10 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
1.32 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,981,769,124
-7.49
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-20 18:50:04
Price Analysis
What is Flipr? FLIPR Coin Skyrockets 350% to New ATH, is $1 Next? 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-08-20 16:33:21
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors