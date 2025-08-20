[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker: Latest Ripple News and Price Updates for August 20, 2025
XRP traders are waking up to another action-packed session as Ripple’s native token kicks off August 20 with heightened volatility and renewed speculation. Following a week of choppy price action and mixed macro sentiment, the crypto market is laser-focused on whether XRP can regain bullish momentum and break above its recent trading range. Early-morning price action shows the token attempting to defend key support levels, with volume gradually building across major exchanges.
Social sentiment remains decidedly mixed. While some analysts argue that XRP is gearing up for a breakout as whale wallets continue to accumulate, others warn that broader crypto-market weakness could cap near-term upside. With traders searching for clues ahead of U.S. market hours, we’ll be tracking all major price moves, news catalysts, and technical levels in real time throughout the day.
Stay tuned for the latest live Ripple price updates, chart analysis, and what today’s headlines mean for XRP’s near-term trajectory.
XRP Price Tracker: Latest Ripple News and Price Updates
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
