[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker: Latest Ripple News and Price Updates for August 20, 2025

Will fresh news and trader momentum help XRP finally break out of its summer trading range today?

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP traders are waking up to another action-packed session as Ripple’s native token kicks off August 20 with heightened volatility and renewed speculation. Following a week of choppy price action and mixed macro sentiment, the crypto market is laser-focused on whether XRP can regain bullish momentum and break above its recent trading range. Early-morning price action shows the token attempting to defend key support levels, with volume gradually building across major exchanges.

Social sentiment remains decidedly mixed. While some analysts argue that XRP is gearing up for a breakout as whale wallets continue to accumulate, others warn that broader crypto-market weakness could cap near-term upside. With traders searching for clues ahead of U.S. market hours, we’ll be tracking all major price moves, news catalysts, and technical levels in real time throughout the day.

Stay tuned for the latest live Ripple price updates, chart analysis, and what today’s headlines mean for XRP’s near-term trajectory.