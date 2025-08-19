[Live] XRP Price and News Updates, August 19: Can the Ripple Price Go Above $3.20 Today?

Will August 19 mark the long-awaited breakout for XRP?

XRP bulls are waking up to renewed excitement this August 19 as the digital asset inches closer toward the much-watched $3.20 barrier. Following a string of positive regulatory headlines and a wave of whale accumulation, Ripple’s native token is trading higher in the early European session — sparking debate over whether it has enough momentum to chart a fresh breakout.



Ahead of the U.S. market open, we bring you the latest price action, market sentiment, and news catalysts driving XRP’s push toward another major milestone.