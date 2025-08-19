[Live] XRP Price and News Updates, August 19: Can the Ripple Price Go Above $3.20 Today?
Will August 19 mark the long-awaited breakout for XRP?
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP bulls are waking up to renewed excitement this August 19 as the digital asset inches closer toward the much-watched $3.20 barrier. Following a string of positive regulatory headlines and a wave of whale accumulation, Ripple’s native token is trading higher in the early European session — sparking debate over whether it has enough momentum to chart a fresh breakout.
Ahead of the U.S. market open, we bring you the latest price action, market sentiment, and news catalysts driving XRP’s push toward another major milestone.
Live XRP Price and News Updates, August 19:
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors