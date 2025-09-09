[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 9. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Author Jai Pratap Author Jai Pratap About Author Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 9, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto market saw broad gains, led by the AI sector, which soared 14.38% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Worldcoin (WLD) rallied nearly 55% amid Eightco’s $250M reserve plan, while new entrant OpenLedger (OPEN) skyrocketed 650%. Other sectors, including NFTs, DeFi, and Meme coins, also posted strong growth, though SocialFi and CeFi sectors remained unchanged.

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 9. Market movements, crypto news, and more!