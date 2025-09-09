[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 9. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market saw broad gains, led by the AI sector, which soared 14.38% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Worldcoin (WLD) rallied nearly 55% amid Eightco’s $250M reserve plan, while new entrant OpenLedger (OPEN) skyrocketed 650%. Other sectors, including NFTs, DeFi, and Meme coins, also posted strong growth, though SocialFi and CeFi sectors remained unchanged.
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 9. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?
2025-09-05 14:19:24,
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?
2025-09-05 14:19:24,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors