Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price for XRP, Pepe and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

Claude takes an AI-driven punt on the prices of XRP, Pepe and Pi Network by New Year and returns with moonshots.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Claude AI, Anthropic’s counterpart to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has issued a bullish forecast suggesting that XRP, Pepe, and Pi Network may all be positioning for unexpected new highs before the year is out.

Bitcoin, the $2.5 trillion market heavyweight of the crypto sector, currently trades just 1% below its recent record of $126,080, set yesterday. Meanwhile, the rest of the digital asset market, now valued at $4.36 trillion, grew a modest 0.6% as several coins also clocked fresh new highs.

Historically, October (aka “Uptober”) has been a strong month for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies overall, commonly serving as the launchpad for broader market rallies.

New policy developments in the United States are helping cultivate the bullish sentiment. In July, President Trump enacted the GENIUS Act, America’s first federal law requiring full-reserve backing for stablecoins. Shortly afterward, the SEC unveiled its Project Crypto program, aimed at updating securities regulations for the digital asset era.

With clearer rules emerging, the next altcoin cycle will surpass the unregulated frenzy of crypto’s historic 2021 bull run. If Claude’s analysis proves accurate, XRP, Pepe, and Pi Network may lead the next leg of the bull run.

XRP (Ripple): Claude AI Projects EOY Price Range Comfortably Above $5

According to Claude AI’s latest projections, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb to as high as $6, which would represent an easy doubling from its current price near $2.98.

XRP has already shown significant strength this year. After the SEC’s five-year lawsuit against Ripple concluded in Ripple’s favour, investors drove XRP’s price to $3.65 on July 18, its highest level since its 2018 peak of $3.40.

Ripple continues to expand its payment network and drive institutional adoption across multiple markets. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund highlighted XRP as an efficient, low-cost remittance tool for developing nations. Ripple was also one of several crypto companies that appeared in the White House’s Digital Asset report.

Claude AI suggests that if XRP can decisively break through its July high, it could achieve prices above $5 before year-end. However, many analysts, both human and machine, have higher targets, suggesting a run-up to $10 is not inconceivable with the right tailwinds.

Over the past year, XRP has appreciated 456%, making it the top performer among the major unbacked cryptocurrencies. For comparison, Bitcoin rose 96%, while Ethereum added 92%.

Technical charts show three bullish flag formations appearing throughout 2025, two of which formed during the summer, indicating strong breakout potential heading into the final quarter of the year.

Although last month’s Federal Reserve rate cuts and the approval of the first spot XRP ETF didn’t immediately drive prices higher, analysts believe that Uptober’s seasonal momentum, additional US ETF greenlights this month, and new U.S. crypto legislation expected before year-end could act as powerful catalysts.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Coin With 10× Upside Potential, According to Claude AI

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) has rapidly become a top-three meme cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of $4.2 billion, the largest among non-dog-themed meme tokens. Its unique cultural angle draws inspiration from Matt Furie’s Boy’s Club comics.

Despite facing tough competition, Pepe’s robust liquidity and strong community support have helped sustain its popularity. Elon Musk has even referenced owning Pepe alongside Dogecoin on X, giving the token an additional visibility boost.

Currently trading around $0.00001, Pepe has pulled back 64.5% from an ATH of $0.00002803, set on December 9, 2024, but continues to maintain critical support levels. A breakout above $0.000018 could clear the path towards $0.000023 by late November.

Claude AI’s optimistic scenario envisions Pepe potentially topping at $0.000028, a near 3× gain from current levels. While Pepe’s already large valuation might limit growth, the token could still easily outperform Claude’s predictions in the next market surge.

Pepe currently has a very neutral RSI of 50, which suggests it’s neither overbought nor oversold, giving it plenty of headroom to go either way. Should recent crypto market strength persist over the week, Pepe is more likely to enter the weekend above $0.000012.

With improving regulatory clarity in the U.S., Pepe has the potential for even greater upside as investor confidence builds in the market as a whole, which is, of course, historically a big catalyst for meme coins.

Pi Network ($PI): Claude AI Predicts Mobile Mining Innovator Could Hit $1

Pi Network ($PI) pioneered the “tap-to-mine” concept, enabling users to earn tokens directly from their smartphones by simply logging in daily and tapping the app.

Now trading near $0.2623, Claude AI outlines a potential 4x surge to $1 before the year ends. It says in an ultra-bullish scenario, $PI could even hit $520, a 2000× gain from current prices. However, given the realities of its price performance over the year, this is extremely unlikely.

However, the good news is that the project’s continuous ecosystem development and forthcoming milestones could support Claude’s sober bullish case.

The team has been releasing steady updates, moving from version 19 to 23, with a mainnet debut on the immediate horizon, events that could serve as significant price drivers.

Since its February 2025 debut, Pi has experienced heavy volatility, including a 171% jump in May. Its current RSI of around 31 indicates heavy selling and possible undervaluation. It also implies a rebound might be imminent, making this an attractive entry point for long-term believers.

Retesting February’s high of $2.99 remains an ambitious goal but not an impossible one. Even if that level isn’t reached, crypto’s traditional October strength could lift Pi more than halfway towards the $1 mark by November, setting the stage for a festive-season rally.

