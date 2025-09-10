BTC $111,886.89 -1.03%
KindlyMD’s Nakamoto Commits $30M to Metaplanet in First Asia Bitcoin Treasury Bet

The funding is expected to close on September 16, with shares delivered the next day.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

KindlyMD's Nakamoto Commits $30M to Metaplanet in First Asia Bitcoin Treasury Bet

Nakamoto, a subsidiary of KindlyMD, has committed up to $30 million to join Metaplanet’s global equity offering.

Key Takeaways:

  • KindlyMD’s Nakamoto committed up to $30M to Metaplanet, marking its largest investment to date.
  • Metaplanet now holds 20,136 BTC, ranking sixth among public companies by Bitcoin reserves.
  • NAKA shares surged 77% after the deal, as investors respond to its crypto-focused shift.

This marks the firm’s largest investment to date and also its first stake in an Asian public company with a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The funding is expected to close on September 16, with shares delivered the next day.

Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC, Now 6th Largest Public Bitcoin Holder

On Monday, the firm announced the acquisition of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total to 20,136 BTC, placing it sixth among public companies globally in terms of Bitcoin reserves.

Metaplanet, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, plans to issue 385 million new shares, aiming to raise $1.4 billion primarily to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

Last month, Metaplanet shareholders approved a plan to issue 550 million new shares, raising about 130.3 billion yen ($884 million) as the company seeks fresh capital to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

At the meeting in Tokyo, the firm confirmed most of the proceeds will be directed toward cryptocurrency purchases.

The move follows KindlyMD’s August merger with Nakamoto Holdings, shifting the company into a hybrid model combining healthcare services with digital asset investment.

KindlyMD’s stock (NAKA) surged 77.2% on Nasdaq Tuesday, closing at $8.08, despite being down 43.4% over the past month.

The stock remains up more than 550% year-to-date, driven largely by investor enthusiasm around its crypto-focused strategy.

Bitcoin Premium Compression Threatens Metaplanet’s Accumulation Strategy

The expansion comes as Metaplanet faces pressure on its financing strategy.

Gerovich, a former Goldman Sachs derivatives trader, recently said the firm has relied on “moving strike warrants” issued to Evo Fund to generate cash for Bitcoin purchases.

The approach, which Gerovich dubbed the “flywheel,” allowed the company to raise funds at low cost while its stock was climbing.

Additionally, the model has faltered as shares retreated. After soaring more than 740% over the past year, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen 54% since peaking in mid-June, even as Bitcoin has risen 2% in the same period.

The slowdown has curbed accumulation, with Bitcoin holdings growing by 160% in the two months through June but less than 50% since.

“The flywheel has slowed,” said Mark Chadwick, a former Jefferies analyst cited by Bloomberg. “As the stock declines, each exercise generates less capital to buy Bitcoin.”

The analysts also note the compression of Metaplanet’s so-called “Bitcoin premium”—the difference between the company’s market capitalization and the value of its holdings.

Once at more than eight times its Bitcoin reserves in June, the multiple has narrowed to roughly two.

“The Bitcoin premium is what drives the success of the entire strategy,” said Natixis analyst Eric Benoist. “If the premium compresses, they can’t accumulate on the same terms, interest wanes, and the stock goes down.”

KindlyMD's Nakamoto Commits $30M to Metaplanet in First Asia Bitcoin Treasury Bet
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-10
Ethereum Core Developers Paid Well Under Market Levels Despite Running the Network: Report
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-10
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.
Read More
