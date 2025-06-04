Trump Advisor Kevin Hassett Holds $1M+ Coinbase Stake – What Does This Signal for Crypto Policy?

A draft ethics filing shows Hassett holds $1M–$5M in Coinbase stock and at least $7.6M in total assets.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Kevin Hassett, one of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, has disclosed owning more than $1m worth of stock in Coinbase, the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the United States.

Bloomberg reported the stake Tuesday, citing a newly released financial disclosure, sparking debate over potential conflicts of interest as the White House continues to shape digital asset policy.

The document, filed with the Office of Government Ethics, lists the Coinbase shares as vested stock and values them in the $1m to $5m range. The draft filing, which has yet to be approved by the ethics office, also shows Hassett holds at least $7.6m in total assets.

Kevin Hassett, one of Trump’s top economic aides, revealed holding a stake in Coinbase worth at least $1 million, according to his financial disclosure https://t.co/aRA9Sv8eA5 — Bloomberg (@business) June 3, 2025

Hassett Serves on Coinbase Advisory Board Alongside Ex-Trump Officials

Hassett, who serves as director of the National Economic Council, received $50,001 in salary from Coinbase for sitting on its Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council. That board also includes several figures with ties to the Trump administration, including former SEC chair Jay Clayton and former CIA general counsel Courtney Elwood.

Before returning to government in January, Hassett earned $1.5m in employment income from institutions such as Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the Milken Foundation. He also collected nearly half a million dollars in speaking fees from major financial firms including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and PIMCO.

While the size of his Coinbase holding has not yet triggered public concern among ethics experts or crypto policy analysts, it does raise questions about potential influence on regulatory direction.

Hassett Disclosure Signals Alignment With Industry as Rules Take Shape

Hassett’s position gives him direct input on issues that could affect Coinbase’s operations, from securities classifications to federal oversight of crypto exchanges.

His investment also signals personal financial alignment with the growth of the crypto sector. The size and nature of the stake suggest that Hassett has a vested interest in the continued success of digital asset markets, which may shape how he approaches policy. Analysts note that this could translate into greater support within the administration for innovation-friendly frameworks and efforts to position the US as a leader in digital finance.

Hassett has previously worked with crypto policy groups and blockchain think tanks, adding to his profile as one of the administration’s most crypto-engaged figures. His past affiliations and advisory roles deepen the perception that he may lean toward policies that benefit industry players like Coinbase.

Unlike cabinet members or agency heads, White House advisers like Hassett are not required to submit detailed ethics agreements or divest from assets that could pose conflicts of interest. That lack of formal constraint has drawn criticism in previous administrations and is likely to remain a point of concern as crypto regulation moves to the forefront of economic policymaking.

Hassett’s disclosure is among the first from senior officials in Trump’s second term. While it shows growing institutional support for digital assets, it also points to the need for transparency and clear ethical boundaries as the government weighs how to regulate a rapidly evolving industry.