BTC $105,480.21 -0.02%
ETH $2,629.19 0.33%
SOL $156.78 -2.10%
PEPE $0.000012 -1.75%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.09%
DOGE $0.19 -0.30%
XRP $2.24 1.65%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.83
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Trump Advisor Kevin Hassett Holds $1M+ Coinbase Stake – What Does This Signal for Crypto Policy?

Coinbase Trump
A draft ethics filing shows Hassett holds $1M–$5M in Coinbase stock and at least $7.6M in total assets.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Hassett

Kevin Hassett, one of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, has disclosed owning more than $1m worth of stock in Coinbase, the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the United States.

Bloomberg reported the stake Tuesday, citing a newly released financial disclosure, sparking debate over potential conflicts of interest as the White House continues to shape digital asset policy.

The document, filed with the Office of Government Ethics, lists the Coinbase shares as vested stock and values them in the $1m to $5m range. The draft filing, which has yet to be approved by the ethics office, also shows Hassett holds at least $7.6m in total assets.

Hassett Serves on Coinbase Advisory Board Alongside Ex-Trump Officials

Hassett, who serves as director of the National Economic Council, received $50,001 in salary from Coinbase for sitting on its Academic and Regulatory Advisory Council. That board also includes several figures with ties to the Trump administration, including former SEC chair Jay Clayton and former CIA general counsel Courtney Elwood.

Before returning to government in January, Hassett earned $1.5m in employment income from institutions such as Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the Milken Foundation. He also collected nearly half a million dollars in speaking fees from major financial firms including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and PIMCO.

While the size of his Coinbase holding has not yet triggered public concern among ethics experts or crypto policy analysts, it does raise questions about potential influence on regulatory direction.

Hassett Disclosure Signals Alignment With Industry as Rules Take Shape

Hassett’s position gives him direct input on issues that could affect Coinbase’s operations, from securities classifications to federal oversight of crypto exchanges.

His investment also signals personal financial alignment with the growth of the crypto sector. The size and nature of the stake suggest that Hassett has a vested interest in the continued success of digital asset markets, which may shape how he approaches policy. Analysts note that this could translate into greater support within the administration for innovation-friendly frameworks and efforts to position the US as a leader in digital finance.

Hassett has previously worked with crypto policy groups and blockchain think tanks, adding to his profile as one of the administration’s most crypto-engaged figures. His past affiliations and advisory roles deepen the perception that he may lean toward policies that benefit industry players like Coinbase.

Unlike cabinet members or agency heads, White House advisers like Hassett are not required to submit detailed ethics agreements or divest from assets that could pose conflicts of interest. That lack of formal constraint has drawn criticism in previous administrations and is likely to remain a point of concern as crypto regulation moves to the forefront of economic policymaking.

Hassett’s disclosure is among the first from senior officials in Trump’s second term. While it shows growing institutional support for digital assets, it also points to the need for transparency and clear ethical boundaries as the government weighs how to regulate a rapidly evolving industry.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,448,469,144,125
-2.55
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Eric Trump Threatens Magic Eden Over Trump Wallet Announcement— What’s Going On?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-04 04:32:24
Altcoin News
Pump.fun Reportedly Prepping $1B Token Sale—Here’s What We Know So Far
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-06-04 03:50:19
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors