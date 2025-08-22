KCS and BGB Exchange Tokens Pumping, Is the Bull Market Still Here?

Exchange tokens are rising lately as BNB Coin (BNB) made a new all-time high. Are KCS and BGB next after they booked big 14-day gains?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Exchange tokens like BNB Coin (BNB) and OKB (OKB) have been pumping lately and the next in line that could be boosted as a result of this trend would be KCS (KuCoin) and BGB (Bitget).

BNB Coin (BNB) made a new all-time high on August 20 as it reached $882. Meanwhile, OKB delivered triple-digit gains to investors after a massive token burn that wiped out 93% of the token’s total supply.

The crypto market has been booming recently and exchanges are capitalizing on investors’ increasing interest in cryptocurrencies and institutional adoption.

BGB and KCS are both purchased to get discounts on trading fees and other perks by BitGet and KuCoin users respectively. These two crypto exchanges are the 6th and 9th largest venues to trade cryptocurrencies in the spot market.

As Trading Activity Increases, BGB and KCS Will Receive a Big Boost Soon

They process daily trading volumes of $3.3 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. As this bull market continues to unfold, trading activity will likely increase and so will the demand for KCS and BGB.

We will focus on BGB as it is the largest token of the two by market capitalization. Trading volumes for this token have surged by 27% in the past 24 hours as it recovered from a session low of $4.4 and surged to $4.8.

The daily chart shows that BGB has been consolidating for a while and has been jumping up and down between $3.5 and $5.5 in the past 6 months.

If this token follows BNB’s footsteps, it could soon surge to $10. Before that happens, we may expect a decline to the $3.5 support that lures buyers and creates the necessary liquidity for the next leg up.

A confirmed bullish breakout above $5.5 would set off the rally toward $9 – $10 over the next few weeks as trading activity continues to increase. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors a bullish outlook as it has been rising in the past few days even though the price has been trading in a tight range.

