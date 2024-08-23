BTC 4.89%
$64,056.91
ETH 3.63%
$2,763.21
SOL 9.33%
$157.72
PEPE 12.77%
$0.0000091
SHIB 7.70%
$0.000015
BNB -0.10%
$579.09
DOGE 5.44%
$0.11
XRP 2.48%
$0.61
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews Bitcoin News JPMorgan Lowers Price Targets on Bitcoin Miners, Sees Buying Opportunity

JPMorgan Lowers Price Targets on Bitcoin Miners, Sees Buying Opportunity

Bitcoin Miners
In light of recent market changes and company-specific events, JPMorgan has cut its price expectations for Bitcoin miners like CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Marathon Digital.
Last updated:
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
JPMorgan Bitcoin

JPMorgan revised its price targets for several prominent Bitcoin mining companies on August 23, reflecting recent market shifts and company-specific developments.

Despite the downgrades, the investment bank sees potential buying opportunities in select miners.

Factors Behind JP Morgan Price Downgrades on Bitcoin Miners’ Stock

The investment bank lowered its price targets due to two primary factors. The bank reduced its Bitcoin price prediction from $68,000 to $60,000, accounting for the decline in Bitcoin prices since its last update.

Additionally, the bank considered a higher baseline network hashrate assumption (increased from 600 to 615 exahash per second) and share count dilution in some mining companies.

These factors have led to a reduction in the target gross profit per EH/s estimates for the miners.

Particularly, JPMorgan analysts Reginald L. Smith and Charles Pearce provided updated price targets for several publicly traded Bitcoin miners.

CleanSpark’s target was reduced to $10.50 from $12.50, while Iris Energy’s was lowered to $9.50 from $11.

Marathon Digital’s target was decreased to $12 from $14, and Riot Platforms’ was cut to $9.50 from $12.

Despite the downgrades, JPMorgan maintains a positive outlook on certain miners.

The analysts stated, “We remain overweight IREN, our top pick, and RIOT, underweight MARA, and are neutral CIFR and CLSK.”

They suggest that the recent stock price dip for Iris Energy and Riot Platforms might present good buying opportunities. JPMorgan’s report follows a similar rating note from investment firm Bernstein, who upgraded four miners to ‘outperform.’

Future Outlook for Bitcoin Mining

Despite the lower price targets for miners, JPMorgan’s report offers an optimistic long-term view of the Bitcoin mining industry.

The bank predicts that Bitcoin’s block rewards could generate around $37 billion over the next four years.

While this figure is 19% lower than earlier estimates this year, it represents an 85% increase compared to last year.

With only 1.28 million Bitcoins left to be mined out of the total 21 million, JPMorgan highlights a massive opportunity of $74 billion worth of Bitcoin still available for mining.

While JPMorgan sees opportunities, market data for Bitcoin reveals potential risks.

A CryptoQuant report indicates that Bitcoin reserves held by miners have reached their highest level in over two years, totaling 368,000 BTC (approximately $22.36 billion). Historically, such high reserve levels have often preceded market drops.

Bitcoin reserves on over-the-counter (OTC) desks have also risen greatly, with a 70% increase in miner OTC balances over the past three months.

Miners’ growing Bitcoin reserves may indicate plans for large sales, increasing the selling pressure and driving down Bitcoin’s price.

In The Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$64,057
4.89 %
Bitcoin
Recommended Articles
Bitget Teams Up with KoinX to Simplify Crypto Tax Reporting
2024-08-23 21:14:12
Blockchain Association Challenges SEC’s Data Collection Program Over Privacy Concerns
2024-08-23 20:42:17
Kamala Harris Is "Redefining" Democratic Party, Billionaire Mark Cuban Says
2024-08-23 20:22:55
JPMorgan Lowers Price Targets on Bitcoin Miners, Sees Buying Opportunity
2024-08-23 18:08:55
SEC Rejects Dismissal Motion in Richard Heart's $1 Billion HEX Case
2024-08-23 17:22:01
RFK Jr. Drops Out Of Presidential Race In Arizona, Expected To Endorse Trump
2024-08-23 17:08:12
Bitcoin Price Pushes Higher as Fed’s Powell Signals Incoming Rate Cuts - BTC to $70K Soon?
2024-08-23 15:16:42
Read More Articles

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Drops to $58K Amid ‘Extreme Fear’; Potential September Rebound Could Boost Mining Stocks
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2024-08-19 08:14:26
Altcoin News
JPMorgan Analysts Doubt Sustainability of Crypto Market Recovery
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
2024-07-21 16:30:14
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More