JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sees Inflation Blocking Fed Cuts, Says Stablecoins Pose No Bank Threat

JPMorgan's Dimon warns inflation may block Fed cuts while dismissing stablecoin banking threats despite industry concerns.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 23, 2025

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that persistent inflation may prevent further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, contradicting market expectations for aggressive monetary easing through 2025.

Speaking at the JP Morgan India Investor Conference, Dimon expressed skepticism about the Fed’s ability to cut rates significantly while inflation remains “stuck at 3%” rather than the central bank’s 2% target.

Multiple Economic Pressures Keep Inflation Elevated

Dimon’s comments came as Federal Reserve officials themselves cast doubt on additional rate cuts, with St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem stating there is “limited room for easing further” and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggesting the September cut may be the only reduction needed this year.

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25% in September, but internal divisions emerged over the pace of future reductions.

The banking chief cited multiple inflationary pressures, including global fiscal deficits, the potential for world remilitarization, trade restructuring, and potentially reduced immigration to the United States.

💥BREAKING:



🇺🇸 FED President Raphael Bostic expects no further rate cuts this year after the September rate cut. pic.twitter.com/SH1zT9kxuK — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 22, 2025

He argued that these factors could push wages higher while creating sustained price pressures that complicate the Fed’s dual mandate of maintaining stable prices and achieving full employment.

Meanwhile, Dimon dismissed banking industry concerns about stablecoins threatening traditional deposit bases, calling blockchain technology “real” while distinguishing between legitimate applications and speculative crypto trading.

His measured stance contrasts sharply with that of other major bank executives, who have warned of a deposit flight similar to the 1980s money market fund crisis.

Fed Faces Inflation Reality Check as Officials Split on Cuts

Federal Reserve officials are increasingly acknowledging that the central bank’s September rate cut may have been premature, given the persistent inflation pressures above the 2% target.

Dimon’s inflation concerns align with statements from multiple Fed officials who now question the wisdom of additional monetary easing in the near term.

New Fed Governor Stephen Miran, appointed by President Trump, advocated for aggressive rate cuts totaling 1.25 percentage points across the remaining 2025 meetings.

Miran argued that the neutral interest rate has fallen due to tariffs, immigration restrictions, and tax policies, making current rates “roughly 2 percentage points too tight” and risking unnecessary unemployment.

However, regional Fed presidents pushed back against dovish policy prescriptions.

Musalem warned that further rate cuts could make policy “overly accommodative,” while Bostic emphasized concerns about inflation remaining “too high for a long time” as justification for maintaining restrictive monetary policy.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem signals he may need to see continuing weakness in the labor market to justify additional cuts.



Musalem: I supported the decision to cut last week “as a precautionary move” intended to support a full employment labor market.



Policy is… — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) September 22, 2025

The internal Fed debate stemmed from uncertainty about economic conditions, with unemployment remaining low while consumer spending patterns suggested stress among lower-income households.

Credit losses are increasing moderately, though Dimon characterized this as “weakening” rather than a “disaster” requiring emergency monetary intervention.

Market expectations for two additional quarter-point cuts by year-end face growing skepticism from policymakers who prioritize inflation control over labor market support.

The median Fed projection supports gradual easing, but seven officials now favor no additional cuts, creating potential for policy gridlock if economic data remains mixed.

Stablecoin Wars Heat Up as Banks Fight Digital Dollar Competition

On the other hand, Dimon’s dismissive stance on stablecoin banking threats contradicts intensive lobbying efforts by major banking associations seeking to restrict digital dollar competition.

Five major U.S. banking trade organizations have urged Congress to tighten regulations under the GENIUS Act, warning that stablecoin platforms offering competitive yields could trigger a mass deposit flight.

Citigroup analysts compared current dynamics to the 1980s crisis when money market funds expanded from $4 billion to $235 billion in seven years, draining traditional bank deposits as customers chased higher returns.

Banking groups cite Treasury estimates suggesting yield-bearing stablecoins could trigger $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows, fundamentally altering bank funding mechanisms.

Coinbase and other crypto platforms continue to offer stablecoin yields despite pressure from the banking industry, arguing that prohibitions apply only to issuers, not intermediaries.

Not only that, they also face practical challenges as stablecoins offer payments up to 13 times cheaper than traditional systems with instant settlement capabilities.

The stablecoin market has grown from $4 billion in 2020 to over $285 billion today, with projections reaching $1 trillion in annual payment volume by 2030.

👁️ Coinbase published a defense against banking claims that stablecoins threaten financial stability, calling the "deposit erosion" narrative a "myth" protecting banks' $187 billion monopoly.#Coinbase #Stablecoinhttps://t.co/Kpshr7e1K2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 16, 2025

Recent research from Coinbase found no meaningful correlation between stablecoin adoption and deposit flight for community banks over the past five years, contradicting warnings from the banking industry.

The debate intensifies as major corporations, including Amazon and Walmart, reportedly consider stablecoin integration to reduce transaction costs.

Average U.S. savings accounts yield 0.6%, while stablecoin platforms offer returns of up to 5%, creating competitive pressure that traditional banks struggle to match.

Dimon’s pragmatic approach acknowledges that stablecoin infrastructure will develop naturally as legitimate payment technology, with JPMorgan positioned to provide custody services and Treasury management for digital dollar reserves.