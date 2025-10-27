‘Crypto President’ Javier Milei Scores Shock Midterm Win: What’s Next for Crypto in Argentina?

Amid a surprising midterm election victory, Argentinian President Javier Milei's party has significantly increased its power, setting the stage for a deeper push into cryptocurrency adoption.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 27, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei’s pro-crypto party, La Libertad Avanza, has scored a surprise victory in the country’s midterm elections, strengthening his control in Congress and reigniting debate over Argentina’s future economic direction and its deepening embrace of digital assets.

According to local outlet La Nación, Milei’s party secured 40.68% of the national vote, winning key regions including Buenos Aires province, long considered a Peronist stronghold.

The result marks a major turnaround from September’s provincial elections, when the Peronists had defeated Milei’s candidates by a wide margin.

With more than 99% of votes counted, La Libertad Avanza has tripled its representation in Congress, now holding 101 seats in the lower house, up from 37, and 20 in the Senate, compared to six previously.

The victory cements Milei’s influence ahead of the October 2027 presidential election, positioning him once again as the frontrunner.

How Milei’s Midterm Win Redefines Argentina’s Future

Speaking to supporters after the win, Milei called the result a “turning point” and declared that Argentina had “left decadence behind and opted for progress.”

The legislative win also eases investor fears that Milei’s market overhaul could stall.

Argentine assets rallied following the results, with the peso posting gains in crypto trading markets on Sunday.

Investors see the strengthened position in Congress as crucial for pushing through Milei’s austerity and tax reform agenda, which has been met with both praise and protest at home.

Since taking office in December 2023, Milei, a former economist, has focused on deregulation, fiscal tightening, and reducing state intervention.

Inflation, which had soared to nearly 290% in April 2024, has fallen dramatically under his administration, dropping to 31.8% in September 2025.

While these measures have helped stabilize the peso, they’ve also led to higher living costs, unemployment, and reduced subsidies on essentials like electricity and transport.

Milei’s pro-crypto policies remain a defining feature of his presidency. In December 2023, Argentina legalized the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in private contracts, marking a major step in formalizing crypto transactions.

The following year, his government introduced comprehensive regulations for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), requiring registration with the National Securities Commission (CNV) and compliance with anti-money laundering and cybersecurity standards.

Under the new framework, cryptocurrencies are legally recognized for transactions but do not hold legal tender status.

🤝 Argentina regulators approve US ETFs, including crypto-related products, enabling #BTC and Ethereum spot ETFs to trade for the first time.https://t.co/KV9XrBM6og — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) December 10, 2024

The CNV has also authorized trading of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, through Argentina’s CEDEAR program, ending a six-year prohibition.

Argentina’s Crypto Boom Overshadowed by Milei’s LIBRA Controversy

Argentina’s growing openness to crypto has made it one of the most active markets in Latin America.

A 2025 report by Chainalysis ranked the country 20th globally for crypto adoption and second regionally behind Brazil, with $93.9 billion in transaction volume between mid-2023 and mid-2024.

Stablecoins, especially USD-pegged assets like Tether’s USDT, account for over 60% of crypto transactions, reflecting the public’s ongoing efforts to hedge against inflation.

Despite these milestones, Milei’s relationship with the crypto sector has been clouded by controversy.

Earlier this year, the president was embroiled in the LIBRA token scandal after mentioning the project in an X post, which led to a 94% price collapse within hours.

The token’s market capitalization had briefly surged to $4.6 billion before crashing, prompting allegations of market manipulation and insider trading. Although Argentina’s anti-corruption watchdog later cleared Milei of wrongdoing, public trust took a hit.

Polling firm Zuban Córdoba reported that Milei’s approval rating fell from 47.3% in November to 41.6% in March following the incident, with recent data showing that over 63% of Argentines now view him negatively.

Nonetheless, Milei insists he merely “spread the word” about the project and denies any intent to promote it.

🇦🇷 Argentina President @JMilei defends his social media post on so-called meme coin Libra, insisting who wasn’t trying to persuade anyone to invest. #JavierMilei #Libra https://t.co/0W2vpgBYAD — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 18, 2025

Following the scandal, the government dissolved the investigative task force probing the incident, citing completion of its mandate.

The move drew criticism from opposition lawmakers, who accused Milei of attempting to bury the controversy.

Milei Pushes Forward with Crypto Liberalization as Argentina Deepens Global Ties

Even with lingering doubts about his credibility, Milei continues to champion a liberalized currency policy.

In June 2024, he publicly endorsed an “open market” system that would allow Bitcoin to compete freely alongside the Argentine peso.

His stance aligns with that of former Foreign Affairs Minister Diana Mondino, who confirmed that crypto-based contracts were legally recognized under Milei’s deregulation decree.

🇦🇷🇸🇻 El Salvador and Argentina will share “knowledge and expertise to support regulatory development and innovation,” in Latin America.#ElSalvador #Argentina #BitcoinAdoptionhttps://t.co/Dm3tWFeDXZ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) December 11, 2024

Argentina’s collaboration with El Salvador further shows its commitment to developing a digital asset ecosystem.

In December 2024, both countries signed a mutual cooperation agreement to strengthen regulatory frameworks and share blockchain expertise.

The momentum has attracted major international players. Coinbase secured VASP registration in early 2025, granting it full regulatory approval to expand local operations and integrate peso payment methods.

Exchange Bybit also entered the Argentine market in August 2024, reflecting the country’s growing appeal as a regional crypto hub.