LIBRA Token: Argentina’s President Faces No Ethics Breach Over His Endorsement

The ruling comes amid sharp political criticism after the token’s rapid collapse, which reportedly cost investors $251 million.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 8, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Key Takeaways: Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office ruled that President Milei did not breach ethics laws by endorsing LIBRA.

LIBRA’s value plunged 94% after Milei’s post, leading to $251 million in investor losses.

A federal court investigation continues as critics question the transparency of the LIBRA probe.

Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has ruled that President Javier Milei did not violate public ethics laws when he publicly supported the LIBRA memecoin earlier this year.

In a resolution issued on June 5, the agency concluded that Milei’s endorsement of the LIBRA token in a Februart 14 post on X was made in a personal capacity and did not involve the use of government resources.

The ruling comes amid sharp political criticism after the token’s rapid collapse, which reportedly cost investors $251 million.

LIBRA Token Plunges 94% After Milei’s Post Sparks $4B Surge

The controversy erupted after LIBRA briefly soared to a $4 billion market capitalization following Milei’s post, only to lose roughly 94% of its value within hours — a pattern that resembled a classic pump-and-dump scheme.

Opposition lawmakers quickly called for Milei’s impeachment, arguing that the president’s actions had misled retail investors.

In its written decision, the Anti-Corruption Office noted that Milei has maintained a personal presence on X since 2015 and that his posts, even when touching on public matters, are expressed “in a non-institutional manner” and “as a platform for political and personal expression.”

Milei has denied promoting LIBRA, claiming he merely “spread the word” about the token.

However, the fallout has already impacted his approval ratings.

It all began with this post at 5:01 PM ET from Javier Milei.



As seen during President Trump's memecoin launch, the first hour was full of speculation:



Was this a hack or a real launch?



It turned out to be real as multiple other Argentinian politicians posted the news. pic.twitter.com/cL0ZQgxtCB — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) February 15, 2025

According to a March survey by Zuban Córdoba, national approval for Milei’s administration declined from 47.3% in November to 41.6% following the LIBRA controversy.

Meanwhile, the legal battle is far from over. A federal criminal court continues to investigate the president’s role in the token’s market manipulation.

Critics argue that the probe has lacked transparency and independence.

“It was always a fake, they never dared to investigate anything at all, and they’re covering each other up because they’re completely up to their necks in it,” Argentine lawmaker Itai Hagman posted on X on May 20.

Ahora por decreto disolvieron la Unidad de Tareas de Investigación dedicada al escándalo de Libra. Otro principio de revelación más: siempre fue un fake, nunca se animaron a investigar absolutamente nada, y se cubren entre ellos porque están completamente hasta las manos. pic.twitter.com/yQONDdZUgJ — Itai Hagman (@ItaiHagman) May 20, 2025

Further adding to the controversy, Milei signed a decree on May 19 to dissolve a task force originally formed to investigate the LIBRA case.

No penalties have been imposed on Milei or any other official connected to the incident so far.

Over 86% of Libra Meme Coin Traders Sold at a Loss

As reported, on-chain analysis has revealed that the majority of Libra meme coin investors suffered significant losses in what appears to be a classic pump-and-dump scheme.

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, over 86% of traders, amounting to 15,430 wallets that traded with gains or losses exceeding $1,000, sold at a loss.

The combined realized losses reached a staggering $251 million.

Central figures behind the LIBRA token launch include Hayden Davis, CEO of Kelsier Ventures, and Julian Peh, CEO of KIP Protocol.

Davis and Kelsier Ventures reportedly profited approximately $100 million from the token’s launch, though Davis insists he does not directly hold the tokens and has no plans to sell them.