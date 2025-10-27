Japan Breaks New Ground with Launch of First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin

Tokyo-based JPYC will launch a yen-backed stablecoin supported by bank deposits and Japanese government bonds.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 27, 2025

Japan will debut the world’s first stablecoin pegged to the yen on Monday, a small but significant step in a market still dominated by cash and card payments.

The move aims to pull blockchain into everyday finance and test demand for a digital yen proxy.

JPYC, a Tokyo startup, said it will issue a fully convertible yen stablecoin backed by domestic bank deposits and Japanese government bonds (JGBs). The company plans to waive transaction fees at launch to spur usage, and instead earn income from interest on its JGB holdings.

The rollout comes as policymakers and investors revisit digital money’s role in mainstream finance. Support from the Trump administration in the US has revived interest in stablecoin use cases, while China is weighing approval for yuan-backed products, a sign of growing global momentum.

Dollar Tokens Still Dominate, But Japan’s Entry Could Mark A Turning Point For Regional Liquidity

Dollar-pegged tokens still dominate the market, accounting for more than 99% of circulating supply, according to international central bank data. A viable yen option could diversify liquidity in Asia and give local firms a way to settle faster and at lower cost than traditional rails.

Japan has been laying the groundwork. In 2023, authorities set rules to allow issuance of stablecoins under domestic oversight.

The country’s three megabanks, Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, are also preparing yen and dollar stablecoins, which could push digital assets into the mainstream for a population long accustomed to cash.

🇯🇵 Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, and Mizuho launch yen stablecoins to challenge USDT and USDC with 1T yen ($6.64B) over 3 years planned.#Japan #Stablecoinhttps://t.co/PBXiMRTNY8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 17, 2025

Cashless Transactions Surged To 42.8% In 2024, Paving The Way For Stablecoin Adoption

Households and merchants are gradually shifting. Government figures show cashless payments rose to 42.8% in 2024 from 13.2% in 2010, a steady climb that sets the stage for a regulated digital token tied to the yen.

Regulators are evaluating the broader perimeter. Reports this month said Japan’s financial watchdog is considering allowing banks to purchase and hold digital assets such as Bitcoin for investment, with reforms that would align crypto risk management with stocks and government bonds, alongside additional stability rules.

Even so, officials remain wary. Policymakers have warned that poorly designed stablecoins could route funds outside the banking system and weaken commercial banks’ role in payments. Backing assets, redemption rights, and segregation of reserves are likely to face close scrutiny as issuance scales.

Yen Stablecoin Could Reduce Dollar Reliance And Improve Domestic Settlement Efficiency

JPYC’s model will test that balance. By holding reserves in domestic savings and JGBs, and offering fee-free transfers initially, the issuer is betting that a tightly regulated structure and low costs can unlock real-world demand.

The launch also lands as regional rivals move. South Korea has pledged to allow won-based stablecoins, and Hong Kong is expanding regulated crypto products, raising the stakes for Japan to establish trusted yen liquidity on-chain.

If adoption builds, a yen stablecoin could give Japanese platforms a native settlement asset, reduce reliance on dollar tokens, and offer corporates a faster alternative for payments and treasury.

For now, Japan is stepping in with a live market test, a regulated framework and a clear signal that digital money is entering the country’s financial mainstream.