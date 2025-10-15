Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nears $111K as Musk Backs BTC, Metaplanet’s $3.5B Bet Faces Test

Big money’s in motion — Bitcoin price prediction hints at a rebound toward $130K after Musk’s support and Metaplanet’s valuation drop.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is back in focus as Elon Musk renews his support, calling it “energy-based” and “inflation-proof,” while the IMF warns of rising global market risks. At the same time, Japan’s Metaplanet faces a sharp valuation drop despite holding over $3.5 billion in BTC.

Yet, technical charts show BTC stabilizing near $111,000, with a triple-bottom pattern hinting at a possible breakout toward $130,000 as institutional demand strengthens.

Elon Musk Calls Bitcoin “Energy-Based and Inflation-Proof”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, described Bitcoin as “energy-based” and “inflation-proof,” contrasting it with “fake fiat” currencies. He noted that BTC’s proof-of-work model prevents the creation of “fake energy,” unlike fiat money that governments can print at will.

Musk made the remarks in response to analyst ZeroHedge, who linked rising Bitcoin and gold prices to government spending on artificial intelligence.

This marks Musk’s most direct statement on Bitcoin in nearly three years, following his 2022 prediction of a prolonged bear market after the FTX collapse. His renewed endorsement underscores Bitcoin’s role as a hedge against inflation and its increasing relevance in an AI-driven economy, despite ongoing concerns about mining energy use.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Elon Musk says, “#Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy.” pic.twitter.com/5cSOGzZINp — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 14, 2025

Following Musk’s comments, Bitcoin regained momentum, rising toward $111,000 as investor sentiment improved and confidence in the asset’s long-term outlook strengthened.

IMF Warns of Global Market Risks

The International Monetary Fund warned that global markets are becoming complacent about risks such as trade tensions, high debt levels, and inflated asset prices. It cautioned that a sudden loss of confidence could trigger a “disorderly” market downturn.

The IMF just issued a stark warning: risk asset prices are "well above fundamentals," raising the odds of a "disorderly" market correction.



The International Monetary Fund's semiannual Global Financial Stability Report, released Tuesday morning, warns that investors have grown… pic.twitter.com/6BUOSaAWwQ — Aiime (@Aiime_ai) October 14, 2025

The warning followed renewed tariff threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump, which briefly pressured both Bitcoin and equity markets. The IMF urged governments to tighten oversight of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins and reduce fiscal deficits.

Despite short-term volatility, Bitcoin’s quick recovery suggests traders remain confident in its long-term resilience.

Metaplanet’s Value Falls Below Its BTC Holdings

Metaplanet, Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm, has seen its enterprise value drop below the worth of its Bitcoin assets for the first time. The company’s market-to-Bitcoin net asset value (mNAV) fell to 0.99, indicating that the market now values Metaplanet at less than its 30,823 BTC holdings, currently worth about $3.5 billion.

The decline comes after the company paused Bitcoin purchases for two weeks, despite its reputation as one of Asia’s most aggressive corporate Bitcoin accumulators. Metaplanet’s stock has fallen 75% since June, reflecting investor caution and broader uncertainty around Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Metaplanet’s market-to-Bitcoin NAV just dropped below 1 for the first time ever, meaning the company’s market value is now less than the value of its Bitcoin holdings.



Metaplanet is trading at a discount to its Bitcoin, a rare event for one of the largest public BTC holders. pic.twitter.com/yW8EKavdXX — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) October 14, 2025

Analysts, however, compare the reaction to early skepticism toward Tesla, arguing the selloff reflects market mispricing rather than weakness in Metaplanet’s model. They note that the company’s large Bitcoin reserve and long-term accumulation plan continue to support confidence in its balance sheet strength.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded steadily around $113,000, as analysts said Metaplanet’s holdings reaffirm institutional conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term growth potential.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Triple-Bottom Setup Targets $130,000 Breakout

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is forming a triple-bottom pattern near $109,600, a level that has triggered multiple reversals since late September. The setup indicates selling pressure is easing while buyers gradually regain control.

On the two-hour chart, the 100-period SMMA at $116,676 overlaps the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $116,108, forming a key resistance area that could restrict gains before a confirmed breakout.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI has rebounded from oversold levels to 47, showing early bullish divergence and slowing downside momentum. A bullish engulfing candle above $114,500 would confirm the pattern and reinforce short-term buying strength.

Bitcoin remains inside a descending channel, but the TradingView path projection suggests a breakout toward $119,800, aligning with the 0.786 Fibonacci level. A close above $120,000 would signal a shift from consolidation to recovery, targeting $125,000 and $130,000 next.

Traders may look for long setups above $114,600 with stops below $109,500, eyeing $119,800 as the initial target. A move above the 100-SMA would confirm trend reversal potential. With volatility easing and institutional accumulation picking up, Bitcoin’s current base may serve as the foundation for a sustained Q4 rally.

