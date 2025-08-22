Is Stellar On a Collision Course? XLM Price Tanks 8% In a Week, What’s Next?

XLM has gone down by 8% in the past 7 days. However, one traders share a bullish Stellar price prediction that sees the token rising to $1.8.

Stellar has plummeted by 8% in the past 7 days as cryptos continue to take a breather from the latest rally. What could come next for XLM and is a bullish Stellar price prediction justified at this point?

Trading volumes have dropped to their lowest levels in days with $245 million worth of XLM exchanging hands yesterday. This translates into a 72% drop compared to the token’s August 14 peak of $868 million.

Trader ChartNerd shared an interesting chart lately. This popular crypto trader, whose X account is followed by more than 13,000 users, believes that XLM could hit $1.8 shortly after a confirmed bull flag.

According to ChartNerd, if the price breaks above the $0.55 level, that would set off a strong rally toward $1.8 which would result in short-term gains of more than 300% for those who enter after a confirmed breakout.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Could Rise $0.45 First If This Support Level Holds

This bullish Stellar price prediction comes out just three days after the project shared an update covering the second quarter of the year. The developing team revealed that the network processed a total of 19.6 billion operations and has been up uninterruptedly for 2,283 days.

A look at the 4-hour chart reveals that XLM could be heading toward the $0.36 support area as a result of this latest downtrend.

This key level has acted as a previous decline already and catalyzed a move toward $0.45 the last time the price action touched it. This means a short-term upside potential of 17% if trading volumes confirm a bounce off this key area.

What bulls would like to see at this point apart from this support bounce is a move above the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) followed by a bullish breakout above $0.45. If that happens, ChartNerd’s Stellar price prediction of $1.8 could start to unfold.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is quite depressed at this point as it stands near oversold levels. A move above the 14-period moving average would indicate that positive momentum is increasing.

