BTC $116,629.27 3.79%
ETH $4,829.78 14.12%
SOL $198.64 10.14%
PEPE $0.000011 9.95%
SHIB $0.000013 7.77%
DOGE $0.23 11.15%
XRP $3.09 7.69%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.76
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Is Stellar On a Collision Course? XLM Price Tanks 8% In a Week, What’s Next?

Price Prediction Stellar Wall Street Pepe
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XLM has gone down by 8% in the past 7 days. However, one traders share a bullish Stellar price prediction that sees the token rising to $1.8.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755866283-is-stellar-on-a-collision-course

Stellar has plummeted by 8% in the past 7 days as cryptos continue to take a breather from the latest rally. What could come next for XLM and is a bullish Stellar price prediction justified at this point?

Trading volumes have dropped to their lowest levels in days with $245 million worth of XLM exchanging hands yesterday. This translates into a 72% drop compared to the token’s August 14 peak of $868 million.

Trader ChartNerd shared an interesting chart lately. This popular crypto trader, whose X account is followed by more than 13,000 users, believes that XLM could hit $1.8 shortly after a confirmed bull flag.

According to ChartNerd, if the price breaks above the $0.55 level, that would set off a strong rally toward $1.8 which would result in short-term gains of more than 300% for those who enter after a confirmed breakout.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Could Rise $0.45 First If This Support Level Holds

This bullish Stellar price prediction comes out just three days after the project shared an update covering the second quarter of the year. The developing team revealed that the network processed a total of 19.6 billion operations and has been up uninterruptedly for 2,283 days.

stellar price chart

A look at the 4-hour chart reveals that XLM could be heading toward the $0.36 support area as a result of this latest downtrend.

This key level has acted as a previous decline already and catalyzed a move toward $0.45 the last time the price action touched it. This means a short-term upside potential of 17% if trading volumes confirm a bounce off this key area.

What bulls would like to see at this point apart from this support bounce is a move above the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) followed by a bullish breakout above $0.45. If that happens, ChartNerd’s Stellar price prediction of $1.8 could start to unfold.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is quite depressed at this point as it stands near oversold levels. A move above the 14-period moving average would indicate that positive momentum is increasing.

Meanwhile, as XLM shakes off the latest wave of bearish momentum, a popular meme coin called Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is preparing to migrate to the Solana network and could deliver 10X gains to investors at this point as the developing team will burn millions of tokens as a result of the move.

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) Is Moving to Solana and Could Explode Once Its Gets There

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) was one of this year’s most successful crypto presales and the launch team is already preparing to make the next move.

wall street pepe crypto presale

Born as an ERC-20 token, $WEPE is now migrating to Solana – the best blockchain for meme coins.

The token will benefit from this network’s higher liquidity and trading activity in this particular category and its price could be boosted as a result.

In addition, the launch team will burn the corresponding dollar value worth of $WEPE tokens on Ethereum that are successfully migrated to Solana to shrink the circulating supply and further boost the price of $WEPE (Sol).

To buy Wall Street Pepe and join the $WEPE army before the next explosive moves, head to the Wall Street Pepe website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Click Here to Get WEPE on Solana
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025
2025-08-20 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,250,813,370,860
2.03
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025
2025-08-20 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis Flags $116K Rebound, But Will Powell’s Rate Cut Truly Spark Optimism? – Here’s What Data Says
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-22 19:29:27
Technology News
Apple Issues Urgent iOS Update to Fix Zero-Click Hack Putting Crypto Wallets at Risk
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-22 18:52:21
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors