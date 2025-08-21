BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
Price Analysis

Is Pi Coin Resurfacing? PI Price Primed for Recovery, Pumps 4% Overnight

pi coin Pi Network Price Prediction
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755782533-is-pi-coin-resurfacing

Pi Coin went up by as much as 4% in the past 24 hours and currently stands above $0.36. Trading volumes have exploded by 64% during this period and the price action seems to be favoring a bullish Pi Coin price prediction despite the token’s latest retreat.

Pi’s daily trading volumes have been under $100 million in the past 9 days and hit a low point at $26 million on August 26 as investors have completely lost interest in this token amid its persistent downtrend.

pi coin trading volumes

The native asset of the Pi Network has failed to capture the wave of positive momentum that has hit cryptos lately and has booked a 79% year-to-date loss as users have lost confidence in the project.

Top crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have refused to list Pi in their trading platforms as the project has been flagged as a scam by authorities in multiple countries while the smart contract that powers Pi Coin is not fully open source.

Centralization complaints have also plagued Pi’s reputation and favor a bearish Pi Coin price prediction unless they are addressed at some point.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Could Recover to $0.60 If This Pattern is Confirmed

The 4-hour chart shows that Pi has been making higher lows lately. An early indication that the downtrend may be over.

pi coin price chart

After hitting an all-time low at around $0.32, the token has not dropped to those levels once again in 20 days. That said, Pi Coin has made a series of lower highs that indicate significant price compression.

If the price stays above $0.335 support area highlighted in the chart, that would favor a bullish Pi Coin price prediction as it should lead to a breakout of the descending triangle. The first target for Pi Coin could be set at $0.45 in that case and then to $0.60 if positive momentum gains enough traction.

This means a 66% upside potential from where Pi Coin is now as long as this breakout is confirmed.

Pi Coin has disappointed investors ever since the project launched its public mainnet. Meanwhile, the best meme coins like Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) are taking full advantage of altcoin season and could 10X as a result of its latest move.

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) Could Explode After Solana Migration

Wall Stree Pepe (WEPE) is migrating to the Solana blockchain after its successful launch on Ethereum and this move could mark the beginning of a new bull market for this top meme coin.

wall street pepe migration to solana

After its millionaire presale earlier this year, the launch team has kept moving forward with the project’s roadmap and is now embarking on this ambitious migration to attract higher trading volumes.

Solana is well known as the go-to blockchain for meme coins and will be the best home for WEPE. As an added incentive to the community, Wall Street Pepe will burn a significant portion of the circulating supply as the migration advances.

For every dollar worth of WEPE on Ethereum that is migrated, the corresponding amount will be burned in Solana.

Once the migration is completed, the price will likely explode as a result of these initiatives. You can buy $WEPE and join the WEPE army via the official Wall Street Pepe by either connecting your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) or using a bank card.

Click Here to Get WEPE on Solana
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
editors
Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
