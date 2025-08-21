Is Pi Coin Resurfacing? PI Price Primed for Recovery, Pumps 4% Overnight

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pi Coin went up by as much as 4% in the past 24 hours and currently stands above $0.36. Trading volumes have exploded by 64% during this period and the price action seems to be favoring a bullish Pi Coin price prediction despite the token’s latest retreat.

Pi’s daily trading volumes have been under $100 million in the past 9 days and hit a low point at $26 million on August 26 as investors have completely lost interest in this token amid its persistent downtrend.

The native asset of the Pi Network has failed to capture the wave of positive momentum that has hit cryptos lately and has booked a 79% year-to-date loss as users have lost confidence in the project.

Top crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have refused to list Pi in their trading platforms as the project has been flagged as a scam by authorities in multiple countries while the smart contract that powers Pi Coin is not fully open source.

Centralization complaints have also plagued Pi’s reputation and favor a bearish Pi Coin price prediction unless they are addressed at some point.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: PI Could Recover to $0.60 If This Pattern is Confirmed

The 4-hour chart shows that Pi has been making higher lows lately. An early indication that the downtrend may be over.

After hitting an all-time low at around $0.32, the token has not dropped to those levels once again in 20 days. That said, Pi Coin has made a series of lower highs that indicate significant price compression.

If the price stays above $0.335 support area highlighted in the chart, that would favor a bullish Pi Coin price prediction as it should lead to a breakout of the descending triangle. The first target for Pi Coin could be set at $0.45 in that case and then to $0.60 if positive momentum gains enough traction.

This means a 66% upside potential from where Pi Coin is now as long as this breakout is confirmed.

