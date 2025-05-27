BTC $110,438.95 1.11%
Industry Talk

Is Fartcoin the New King of Meme Coins? While TRUMP Tanks, FART Just Keeps Rising (Fartcoin Price Prediction)

Fartcoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
The AI-created token continues to attract major buys from whales, with its volume rising by 175% in the past three months.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Is Fartcoin the New King of Meme Coins? While TRUMP Tanks, FART Just Keeps Rising (Fartcoin Price Prediction).

The Fartcoin price has climbed by 3% in the past 24 hours, with its jump to $1.42 coming as the crypto market as a whole slips by 0.2% today.

This increase puts Fartcoin up by 18% in a week and by 41% in a month, with the token outperforming TRUMP by a wide margin, which is flat in a week and down by 15% in the last 30 days.

Another flattering contrast is that Fartcoin is only 42% down from its January ATH of $2.48, while TRUMP is down from its own ATH by a whopping 82%.

This stark contrast testifies to the greater decentralization of Fartcoin in comparison to TRUMP, with this decentralization putting it in a much better position to rally in the coming months.

Is Fartcoin the New King of Meme Coins? While TRUMP Tanks, FART Just Keeps Rising (Fartcoin Price Prediction)

Looking at the Fartcoin price and its chart today, we see that it has just begun another bounce that could lead to further gains in the next few days.

After dropping as low 40 yesterday, the alt’s relative strength index (purple) has risen back above 50 and could continue towards 70, as it did in previous weeks.

Fartcoin price chart.
Source: TradingView

However, it’s also worth noting that the token’s 30-period average (orange) has remained above the 200-period average (blue) since early April, implying that a small correction could be coming for the Fartcoin price.

One other positive detail is that the coin’s 24-hour trading volume is about 176% higher than it was three months ago, pointing to elevated demand.

Indeed, whales have continued buying Fartcoin in the past few weeks, including one large investor who purchased $4.4 million in the token on Friday.

Such data suggests that the Fartcoin market remains very healthy, which we can’t necessarily say for one of its rivals, TRUMP.

TRUMP’s trading volume is currently higher than Fartcoin’s, yet as noted above it has underperformed the latter on pretty much every timeframe.

It’s arguable that this is because TRUMP’s market is more centralized and more manipulated, with the coin falling in the days following a 220-person dinner for the biggest holders of the meme token.

Because Fartcoin is an AI coin, it’s arguably more decentralized than TRUMP, with 80% of the latter’s total supply held by the two Trump-owned entities which created it.

https://twitter.com/0xBiZzy/status/1923607545500877156

This greater decentralization potentially gives the market more faith in Fartcoin, with the Fartcoin price on track to reach $2 in the next couple of months, and $3 by Q4.

New Altcoins with Stronger Fundamentals and Stronger Potential

If Fartcoin is too much of a meme token for some traders, they may prefer to invest in new alts with more utility and more solid fundamentals.

Of course, finding promising alts with potential before they explode can be tricky, but one route to doing this is to look for big presales.

The popularity and size of presales can be an indicator that a coin will do well once it goes live, with some of the biggest sales leading to big rallies.

And probably the biggest presale happening right now is Solaxy (SOLX), a layer-two token that has raised an incredible $40.7 million in its ICO.

https://twitter.com/SOLAXYTOKEN/status/1924430478247182499

Solaxy’s sale will end in 20 days, with the platform launching its layer-two network for Solana soon after.

As an L2 for Solana, Solaxy will provide users with low transaction fees and fast confirmation times, removing much of the friction that can come with using Solana.

It will help traders to avoid delays and congestion, while it will also enable instant bridging between itself and its parent chain.

This will help Solaxy to grow in size quickly, with the platform aiming to become a major hub for meme tokens and DeFi.

Because users will have to pay transaction fees in SOLX, the token could experience massive demand as Solaxy grows in size.

Newcomers can still join its sale at the Solaxy website, where SOLX costs $0.001736.

Given the success of its sale, it could rise well beyond this price once it lists in three weeks.

Why Trust Cryptonews

Fartcoin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
