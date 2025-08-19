BTC $113,407.33 -2.55%
Industry Talk

Is Ethena Going To Zero? ENA Price Stumbles 17% in 7 Days

Ethena Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ethena ranks among the hardest hit by recent market headwinds – ENA price prediction now faces a collapse of its recent uptrend.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Profit-taking and a shakeout of weak hands have sent Ethena spiralling, with uncertain market sentiment over the past week weighing heavily on ENA price predictions.

The altcoin ranks among the top 3 losers in the top 100, down 17%, fueled by unsuccessful Russia-Ukraine peace talks and hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI inflation data, which dent hopes for a September rate cut.

Still, analysts anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Ethena Down But Not Out

Coinglass derivatives data shows speculative demand for ENA fading, with open interest down over 18% over the past 7 days as derivatives traders move to the sidelines.

ENA Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.
ENA Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.

That said, those still active in the market are positioning for upside, with a long/short ratio of 2.93 on Binance showing more than 74% of traders longing the ENA price.

Meanwhile, prominent whales are buying-the-dip. Lookonchain reports that Crypto billionaire Arthur Hayes pulled a 180 on a 7.76 million ENA token dump, buying back higher around its August 11 peak.

Hayes has since doubled down, bringing the total accumulated to 3.1 million ENA on August 15 after the altcoin started to correct, a testament that the Ethena price bull run is not over yet.

ENA Price Analysis: Is Ethena Going to Zero?

The bull run may not be over just yet, with ENA flashing a potential cup-and-handle on the daily chart, a classic bullish continuation pattern.

ENA / USDT 1-day chart, potential cup and handle reversal. Source: TradingView, Binance.
ENA / USDT 1-day chart, potential cup and handle reversal. Source: TradingView, Binance.

The key breakout threshold sits at $0.85, the resistance that capped Ethena’s most recent rally.

While Ethena has found support at the $0.68 0.618 Fibonacci level, a common bottom marker for sharp reversals, though momentum indicators are mixed.

The RSI is holding above the neutral 52 zone, hinting that selling pressure may be cooling as bulls look to retake control.

Yet, the MACD continues to widen below the signal line after a recent death cross, signaling that the downtrend still carries weight.

If $0.68 is lost as support, the correction may extend to the next historical support level around $0.51 as the bottom for the handle.

A credible scenario with the September FOMC meeting still 29 days away. Potential rate cuts remain distant, leaving ENA without a near-term catalyst for demand to halt the decline.

When demand returns, a breakout opens the doors for a retest of the all-time high around $1.32, and a push into new price discovery targeting $3.25 for a potential 400% gain.

Those Preparing for the Bull Market are Opting For This New Self-Custody Solution – Here’s Why

With a market shift towards accumulation, HODLers are taking their bags off exchanges to self-custody solutions like MetaMask and Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet ($BEST).

Its toolset makes the most of bull markets, with features like “Upcoming Tokens,” a crypto screener that helps users spot early opportunities while they still fly under most investors’ radar.

This utility extends to TradFi with Best Card, replacing the traditional debit card, allowing seamless real-world transactions using stablecoins anywhere that Mastercard is accepted.

This platform has already attracted almost $15 million in initial funding for its $BEST utility token. Its app is already featured on Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow its official X, Telegram, or visit the Best Wallet website.

ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.93
4.61 %
