Price Analysis

Is Dogecoin Going to Zero? DOGE Holders In Terror as Qubic Community Targets Dogecoin After Monero

Altcoins Dogecoin Meme Coins
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Qubic is now targeting the top meme coin's network. A successful 51% attack favors a Dogecoin price prediction. Is DOGE going to zero?
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DOGE holders could be panicking after Qubic, an AI-focused blockchain project, has decided to target the meme coin’s network with its next 51% attack. This favors a bearish Dogecoin price prediction and trading volumes today confirm it.

In an X post published just hours ago, Qubic confirmed that there are “ongoing discussions” about the move, although the developing team acknowledged that securing 51% of the Dogecoin blockchain’s hash power will take time.

The announcement comes just days after Qubic successfully took over 51% of Monero’s mining power and threatened to compromise the network’s integrity as it reorganized six blocks.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours for Dogecoin have increased by 75% as the token has shed nearly 5% of its value.

Although this is consistent with the overall decline that cryptocurrencies are experiencing today, high volumes favor a bearish Dogecoin price prediction in the near term as selling pressure seems to be increasing.

Qubic has said that it does not intend to cause any harm to these projects but rather to reveal the weaknesses of their PoW consensus mechanism to force them to migrate to PoS and other less energy-intensive alternatives.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Drop to $0.14 If Qubic’s Plan Succeeds

Dogecoin (DOGE) has once again rejected a move above $0.25 and seems poised to drop to its nearest trend line support at around $0.16 as the market looks ready to take a breather after the latest rally.

dogecoin price chart

If this key line of support is broken, the next area of support for DOGE would sit at around $0.14. Traders should keep an eye on the price action as the token approaches these levels as we are in a bull market and any big declines should be considered a ‘buy the dip’ opportunity.

Even though Qubic’s intentions are benign at the time, if they change their mind and control the majority of the hash power, they could compromise the network and cause DOGE to drop to zero.

This is an unlikely scenario and a tail risk for DOGE holders at the moment, but it is a big risk either way. As Dogecoin’s integration is under scrutiny, investors could flock to one of the best crypto presales of the year like, Maxi Doge (MAXI), which could outperform the top meme coin, especially as it relies on a PoS-based network.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Surpasses $1M to Make the Most Out of This Bull Market

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is a dog-themed meme coin inspired by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu. However, this new version of this popular character has the attitude to reap the highest returns out of this bull market cycle.

maxi doge crypto presale

Through the Maxi Fund, this project will allocate up to 25% of the proceeds raised through the presale in the most promising tokens and use 1000X leverage to boost the size of its positions.

This is an ‘up only’ kind of market. Maxi Doge knows no fear and allows no red candles. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and this project plans to seize it to make it out of mom’s basement.

To join the pump, head to the Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
