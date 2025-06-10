Investment Giant Franklin Templeton Reveals Novel Real-Time Yield Feature on Benji

In addition to Intraday Yield, Franklin Templeton has introduced several additional capabilities via the Benji platform.

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton has announced Intraday Yield, the newest feature on its proprietary Benji Technology Platform. This feature, the company says, “dramatically” boosts market opportunities for both clients and partners.

Intraday Yield (a patent-pending tech) provides investors with benefits from yield proportional calculation and distribution with one-second resolution when a tokenized security is transferred between users.

This is the case even when traded intraday, the company claims. And that’s a key point. Investors can maximize their earning potential by partaking in their investments at any time of any day.

Per the team,

“This means an investor can own a tokenized security for part of the day, transfer it to another investor, and still earn yield for the period they were a shareholder.”

Moreover, the Banji platform provides accounting for share transfers and calculates the yield that investors receive each day. This is regardless of weekends or holidays.

Meanwhile, the Benji Technology Platform is Franklin Templeton’s proprietary blockchain-integrated stack. It enables trading, management, and administration of token-based investments, the company says.

Banks or asset managers can leverage it as white label technology to tokenize securities. They can also access it through one of the tokenized money market funds the company has launched. Both retail and institutional investors use this tool, the company notes. This includes hedge fund trading desks and corporate treasurers managing liquid reserves. Venture capital firms also utilize the platform as a programmable funding tool.

In 2021, Franklin Templeton utilized Benji to launch “the world’s first U.S.-registered mutual fund” to process transactions and record share ownership.

Three years later, in 2024, it launched a fully tokenized UCITS fund in Luxembourg. In 2025, it secured regulatory approval to launch a retail tokenized fund in Singapore.

Transfers, Self-Custody, Purchases, and Redemptions

The press release shared with Cryptonews explains that the current prevailing industry standard is to determine share ownership and calculate yield at the end of a trading day. It’s distributed to investors at the end of the month. Therefore, Intraday Yield works to enhance this approach, the company argues.

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, commented that the new feature is “one example of how we’re bringing the real, tangible advantages of blockchains to our global client base as well as to new partners and investors.”

“We believe features that are possible due to the composability of the blockchain environment, like Intraday Yield, have the potential to become an industry standard, ensuring that investors facilitating transactions of any size can realize the increased benefits and utilities of blockchain operating environments,” Bayston says.

Moreover, besides Intraday Yield, Franklin Templeton has introduced additional capabilities via Benji. The first is wallet-to-wallet transfers. This enables peer-to-peer transfer of digital tokens via permissioned wallet addresses on supported blockchain networks.

Next, the company has added stablecoin on-ramps and redemption. Investors can use stablecoins to buy and redeem BENJI tokens. Lastly, there is permissioned self-custody, allowing external wallets on supported blockchains to hold BENJI tokens.

“We believe the future will be a blockchain-based system delivered with the trust, scale, and regulatory rigor that investors expect,” said Sandy Kaul, Head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton.

Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton has 1.53 trillion in assets under management as of 30 April 2025. In February this year, it launched the Franklin Crypto Index ETF, as well as a tokenized money market fund, Franklin OnChain US Government Money Fund (FOBXX), on Solana.