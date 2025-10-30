Internet Computer Price Prediction: Crypto Expert Outlines How the ICP Price Could 100X Before 2030 – Is This Quiet Veteran About to Explode?

Analyst calls ICP a sleeping giant – Internet Computer price prediction now targets a 100X surge before 2030.

A dormant giant called ICP could be about to explode according to one crypto analyst. In his view, this token holds significant value and is being overlooked by the community. Here’s why he thinks there’s a case to make for a bullish Internet Computer price prediction .

In a lengthy X post, user SWI Int. Caff/acc highlighted the project’s strengths. He claims that, in just 4 years, Internet Computer has become the #1 blockchain in terms of transaction volumes, surpassing titans like Solana and Ethereum.

🚀 $ICP will outperform the entire crypto market by 100× before 2030.

And the data already points in that direction.



No hype.

No artificial volume.

Just pure on-chain activity.



📊 Today, ICP is already the #1 blockchain by total transactions — ahead of Solana, Hedera, Stellar,… pic.twitter.com/Ub29VTECD6 — SWI Int. Caff/acc (@X2worldtech) October 28, 2025

This analyst emphasizes that Internet Computer has not relied on trends and fads like meme coins or DeFi. Instead, its growth is fueled by increased usage by real applications that rely on this blockchain to run.

He sees ICP dominating the crypto market by 2030 and outperforming the entire market by 100X by that year.

ICP took a big hit during the October 10 crash, as its price dived from $4.4 to $2.8. Thus far, it has failed to recover from those lows.

Internet Computer Price Prediction: 5X Gains Ahead as ICP Hits Key Support

Consistent with this analyst’s views, ICP could be about to make a stronger comeback as long as the $3 support area holds. This has been a key level from which the token has bounced strongly one time already in October 2023.

Back then, ICP rose from $3 to $21 in just 6 months. Market conditions are favorable for such a move as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points yesterday.

If ICP manages to stay above $3, we could witness the beginning of a strong recovery, targeting the $16 mark first for a 5X return. This move could be followed by a much stronger push if the token breaks through this ceiling in the next few months.

