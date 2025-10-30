BTC $108,674.63 -3.65%
Price Analysis

Internet Computer Price Prediction: Crypto Expert Outlines How the ICP Price Could 100X Before 2030 – Is This Quiet Veteran About to Explode?

Altcoins Price Prediction
Analyst calls ICP a sleeping giant – Internet Computer price prediction now targets a 100X surge before 2030.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761826742-internet-computer-price-prediction

A dormant giant called ICP could be about to explode according to one crypto analyst. In his view, this token holds significant value and is being overlooked by the community. Here’s why he thinks there’s a case to make for a bullish Internet Computer price prediction.

In a lengthy X post, user SWI Int. Caff/acc highlighted the project’s strengths. He claims that, in just 4 years, Internet Computer has become the #1 blockchain in terms of transaction volumes, surpassing titans like Solana and Ethereum.

This analyst emphasizes that Internet Computer has not relied on trends and fads like meme coins or DeFi. Instead, its growth is fueled by increased usage by real applications that rely on this blockchain to run.

He sees ICP dominating the crypto market by 2030 and outperforming the entire market by 100X by that year.

ICP took a big hit during the October 10 crash, as its price dived from $4.4 to $2.8. Thus far, it has failed to recover from those lows.

Internet Computer Price Prediction: 5X Gains Ahead as ICP Hits Key Support

Consistent with this analyst’s views, ICP could be about to make a stronger comeback as long as the $3 support area holds. This has been a key level from which the token has bounced strongly one time already in October 2023.

Back then, ICP rose from $3 to $21 in just 6 months. Market conditions are favorable for such a move as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points yesterday.

If ICP manages to stay above $3, we could witness the beginning of a strong recovery, targeting the $16 mark first for a 5X return. This move could be followed by a much stronger push if the token breaks through this ceiling in the next few months.

Similarly, the top crypto presales of this cycle like Pepenode ($PEPENODE), could deliver surprisingly high games. This project is preparing to launch the first mine-to-earn (M2E) game for meme coins and has already raised $2 million to do it.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Crypto Mining Easy, Fun, and Hardware-Free

Mining meme coins is now possible without the need for expensive hardware investments with Pepenode ($PEPENODE). This M2E game allows players to launch virtual mining rigs and upgrade their setup to increase output.

pepenode crypto presale

As they climb the leaderboard, users could get surprising airdrops of the valuable tokens like Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) and Bonk ($BONK).

The project also introduces a deflationary twist that will make $PEPENODE more valuable over time, as 70% of the tokens spent on upgrades will be burned forever.

As the game gains popularity, the price of its utility token should rise, making $PEPENODE a crypto with the potential to 10X or even 100X during this cycle.

To buy $PEPENODE before the next price increase, simply head to the official Pepenode website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Internet Computer
ICP
$2.95
4.05 %
Internet Computer

Altcoin News
CZ’s YZi Labs Leads $11M Round in AI Education Startup VideoTutor in First AI Investment
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-30 12:33:18
Price Analysis
Pump.fun Price Prediction: PUMP Defies Market Skepticism With 38% Weekly Gains – Is An Altcoin Season Really Beginning?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-30 12:32:37
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
