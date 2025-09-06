BTC $110,728.90 -1.43%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin slipped below $110,500 on Saturday, down more than 2% in 24 hours, as investor confidence in a fourth-quarter rally waned. The caution stems from analyst PlanC’s argument that relying on past halving cycles to predict price peaks is statistically flawed.

PlanC compared it to the coin toss fallacy, warning traders that BTC’s history doesn’t guarantee a repeat. “There’s no statistical evidence for a Q4 peak,” he said, “market conditions have changed so much since previous cycles. Bitcoin ETF and corporate treasury holdings have changed the game, old cycle based forecasts are useless.”

This perspective has unsettled bullish sentiment, with investors now questioning whether BTC can surpass last month’s high of $124,128. Market surveys show nearly 70% of respondents expect a drop to $105,000 before a potential move higher.

  • Analyst PlanC warns cycle data lacks statistical strength.
  • Surveys show 70% of traders see $105,000 before new highs.
  • Bitcoin ETFs and institutional adoption reshape old cycle patterns.

Weak Jobs Data Supports BTC

While sentiment around Q4 has cooled, macroeconomic conditions are offering support. The latest U.S. jobs report revealed softer-than-expected data, including weaker hiring, rising unemployment, and downward revisions to prior reports.

Markets reacted sharply: Treasury yields dropped, the dollar index fell 0.70% and expectations for a September rate cut skyrocketed. Easier monetary conditions historically benefit Bitcoin, which loves a weaker dollar and lower borrowing costs.

“Labor market weakness gives the Fed room to cut rates,” one strategist said, highlighting how this macro backdrop may reduce downside risks for BTC. While short-term caution remains, a dovish Fed could help steady Bitcoin’s price.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Short- and Long-Term Technical Outlook

The Bitcoin price prediction is neutral, as indicated by the 4-hour chart, which shows BTC forming an ascending triangle with resistance at $113,400 and higher lows since late August.

The 50-SMA at $110,021 is supporting price action, and the 200-SMA at $112,606 is the pivot. RSI is at 50, showing consolidation with mild bullish divergence; momentum is stabilizing.

BTC/USD Daily Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If BTC breaks above $113,400 on strong volume, upside targets at $115,400 and $117,150 come into play. Failure at resistance could drag prices back toward $108,770 support.

BTC/USD Weekly Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

From a long-term view, BTC remains inside a rising weekly channel.

The next major resistance sits near $134,500, with Fibonacci levels projecting potential gains toward $171,000 and even $231,000 if momentum accelerates. Support between $95,000 and $100,000 should attract buyers, keeping the broader uptrend intact.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012865—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-03 18:10:15
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-06 09:56:45
Altcoin News
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-06 09:22:48
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
